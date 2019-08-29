First, some teams were up, only to go down later with a loss. Parity was not the objective going into Thursday’s Episcopal Volleyball Jamboree but it certainly was a bi-product as many of the area’s top teams squared off in a series of 25-point sets.
When the three courts were finally clear four hours after the first rotation of one-set matches began just one team was left standing with a 3-0 record — St. Joseph’s Academy.
“I did not know that,” a surprised SJA coach Sivi Miller said after finding out her team was the lone unbeaten. “You know … this really is very good competition. A jamboree is last time you see them compete in a situation like this. It’s one set, and you see how they work through situations.
“We fell behind against Dutchtown and trailed the whole way and pulled it out. We have some young kids on the court, and it impressed me the way they worked through it.”
The Redstickers beat East Ascension 25-19 in one of the final two sets played at Episcopal. In the other, University fought off a St. Amant squad that seemed to get better with each set 25-23.
The Cubs were one of the teams that finished 2-1. East Ascension, Central and Parkview Baptist also finished 2-1. But the difference between finishing 2-1 and 1-2 was close.
The other two Ascension Parish teams, St. Amant and Dutchtown, can attest to that. Dutchtown lost its first set to Parkview and then led SJA most of the way before losing 25-23, the same score as the St. Amant-U-High set. The Gators also lost to SJA.
“I’ve told them (Dutchtown players) that there are people out there who are wanting to beat us,” Dutchtown coach Pat Ricks said. “Parkview was definitely ready for that first one, and we weren’t. We need to pick up our level of intensity and consistency. That showed.”
East Ascension was among the more impressive teams. The Spartans edged U-High also by a 25-23 margin. EAHS also beat Parkview 25-23 and was 2-0 going into its final set with St. Joseph’s.
“We got a little rattled in this last game,” EAHS coach Jamie Gilmore said. “We’ve got to settle down and focus on our passing. I thought this was a good jamboree, and we all got to have good matches. We played hard all the way through and I was pleased with that.”
Central coach Michele Lebouef was eager to see her team face an opponent that would play a different offense and use different blocking plans. The Wildcats lost to St. Amant.
“We’ve practiced and scrimmaged,” Lebouef said. “It was time to see what we did today.”
U-High coach Bonita Johnson added, “Good competition … all the way around. And against teams we’ll see again this season.”
Episcopal Jamboree
Scores
First rotation
St. Michael 25, Episcopal 15; Parkview Baptist 25, Zachary 19
Second rotation
Episcopal 25, Zachary 20; Central 25, St. Michael 16; Parkview Baptist 25, Dutchtown 16
Third rotation
St. Joseph’s Academy 25, St. Amant 20; St. Michael 25, Zachary 11; East Ascension 25, Denham Springs 13
Fourth rotation
St. Amant 25, Central 19; Dutchtown 25, Denham Springs 14; University 25, Parkview 23
Fifth rotation
Central 25, Denham Springs 9; St. Joseph’s 25, Dutchtown 23; East Ascension 25, University 21
Final rotation
St, Joseph’s 25, East Ascension 19; University 25, St. Amant 23