Catholic High capped an undefeated Metro regular season, shooting a team score of 6-under par 282 to win the Baton Rouge Metro Golf Tournament at Beaver Creek. Dunham finished as runner-up with a team score of 303.
Team scores
1, Catholic, 282. 2, Dunham, 303. 3, Denham Springs, 309. 4, Zachary, 336. 5. Episcopal, 338.
Medalists
1, Ryan Dupuy, Dunham, 63. 2, Kyle Bennett, Zachary, 68. 3, Walter Anderson, Catholic 69.
Top 10
1, Ryan Dupuy, Dunham, 63. 2, Kyle Bennett, Zachary, 68, 3, Walter Anderson, Catholic, 69. 4, Teagan Richards, Catholic, 70. 5, Alston Manne, Catholic, 71. 6, Carter Scmitt, Catholic, 72. 7, Braxton Moss, Denham Springs, 73. 8, Peyton Canter, St. Amant, 74. 9, John Collier Thornton, Dunham, 75. 10, Wes Jacobs, Denham Springs, 75.