CENTRAL — The big numbers eluded Brian Thomas in Friday night's game at Central.
The big moment did not.
Thomas made the game's key play when he pulled down a 19-yard touchdown with 1 minute, 10 seconds left, lifting Walker to a soggy 26-24 win as the Wildcats handed Central its first loss.
Walker (6-2, 4-0) remained perfect in District 4-5A, increasing its overall winning streak to five games.
The winning reception capped a late 12-0 run as Walker rallied from a 10-point deficit in the final 5:30. Thomas, who finished with only five catches for 51 yards, beat his man on the left sideline as Ethan McMasters completed the first-down lob.
"I just wanted to come out when my number was called and make the play," Thomas said. "If coach was going to give me an opportunity to make a play, I was going to go make it."
Central (7-1, 3-1), which led 17-7 early in the fourth quarter, made it a 24-14 game with 5:33 to play when Isaiah Rankins scored his second TD of the night on a 4-yard run.
Rankins finished with a game-high 127 yards on 14 carries.
But after a failed onside kick attempt, Walker cut the lead right back to 24-20 on the very next play, as McMasters completed a flea flicker to Peyton Richard for a 54-yard score.
"We had been struggling all night," said McMasters, who finished 13 of 17 for 232 yards with the two TDs and one interception. "It was sloppy, but we had to come out and fight. We battle every play, every snap. We always feel we can come back and win."
A sack by Jonathan Brue highlighted a three-and-out by the Walker defense. Following a Central punt, the Wildcats took over at their own 35 with 3:17 left.
A 38-yard completion to Josh Spitzer got the possession started.
Demetri Wright converted a fourth-and-2 with his 5-yard run to the 19, setting the stage for the McMasters-to-Thomas play.
Thomas had only three catches for 24 yards going into the final possession.
"They say in critical moments, think players — not plays," Walker coach Chad Mahaffey said. "No doubt, we're going to give him a shot right there."
Needing only a field goal to win, Central moved as far as the Walker 36. After a penalty against Central on the next-to-last play, one last heave by Sam Kenerson from near midfield was knocked away by Thomas on the left sideline.
"What a fourth quarter," Central coach Sid Edwards said. "We were both kind of stuck in mud, so to speak. They just made one more play. It was a great high school game."
Walker may not have had to play catch-up in the fourth had the Wildcats converted some of their earlier opportunities.
One play after Walker missed a short field goal, Rankins went 80 yards to give Central a 10-0 lead in the first quarter. McMasters threw an interception deep in Central territory to kill a drive in the third. Setting up Central's first score of the fourth, Keondre Brown was stopped on fourth-and-1 from the 50.