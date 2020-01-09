With the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Wrestling tournament just more than a month away, most wrestlers and their teams seek an accurate gauge for where they stand.
The Brusly High Invitational provides just that, particularly for Division III teams. The one-day meet begins at 9 a.m. Saturday at the West Baton Rouge Parish school. The finals are set for approximately 5 p.m.
“We’re going to have 17 teams and a group of defending champions,” Brusly coach Jimmy Bible said. “Now I haven’t seen everybody, but from what I do see, several weight classes should be real competitive.”
Other top events this weekend include Madison Prep’s Dujon Johnson Big 10 Girls Basketball Classic set to begin at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at MPA. Also, at 6 p.m. Saturday at Baton Rouge Community College, Scotlandville meets Madison Prep for a marquee boys basketball contest.
Host Brusly has returning Division III champions in Calep Balcuns at 138 pounds and Andrew Trahan at 152. Brothers Alex (120) and Blake Menier (132) team with Isaac Cortez (182) as returning LHSAA champions who help lead Basile.
The other returning champion in the field is Timothy Routon of Church Point (113). St. Michael’s Cameron Selmon at 113 (third in Division II last season) is one of the other local competitors to watch. Zachary Lauland of De Le Salle (138) and Basile’s Hunter Langley (I52) were LHSAA runners-up a year ago.
“There are a lot of us who want to see how we stack up,” Bible said. “We’ve got more guys out for the team this year, but overall it's a young team. So far, we’ve put them through some tough tournaments. Now we’ll get an idea what they have learned.”
BIG 10 CLASSIC: The Madison Prep-based girls showcase includes five games and starts at 12:30 p.m. with Karr vs. Ellender. University High plays Mt. Carmel at 2 p.m.
The list of other games includes St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Northwest at 3:30 p.m., Lee vs. LaGrange at 5 p.m. and host Madison Prep vs. Denham Springs at 6:30 p.m.
Lee and St. Thomas Aquinas won LHSAA titles last spring. Denham Springs, Madison Prep and Mt. Carmel were all runners-up. LaGrange won the platinum division at last weekend's Allstate Sugar Bowl National Prep Classic.
SCOTLANDVILLE VS. MADISON PREP: Madison Prep has a string of five straight LHSAA titles in a total of three different classifications and is fourth in the latest Class 3A power ratings.
Scotlandville is second in the latest Division I power ratings and has won three straight Division I titles.