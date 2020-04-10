Catholic High offensive coordinator Hudson Fuller has been hired as the new head football coach at West Feliciana High.
The 30-year-old Fuller has been the Bears' offensive coordinator for the last three seasons, helping Catholic advance to three Division I select title games. He succeeds Robb Odom, who resigned last month but remains at the school as a teacher and golf coach. Odom led the Saints to the Class 3A title in 2017.
"The community in West Feliciana is one I've observed and admired for a while," Fuller said. "I had the opportunity to recruit players from there and I saw personally that it is part of a school system that provides a quality education and cares about its students and student/athletes.
"I'm ready to roll my sleeves up and get started and ready to become part of the community. Developing young men as athletes and as people will be the cornerstone of what we do. We want them to grow physically and also to become strong young men of character."
A 2008 University High graduate, Fuller is a former Millsaps player, who went on to become an student assistant and a wide receivers coach at the Jackson, Miss., school.
Fuller moved to TCU (2012-14) as a graduate assistant. He also worked as an offensive quality control assistant at LSU (2014-15) and an offensive analyst at TCU (2015-17). While at TCU, he played a role in recruiting former WFHS player Darius Davis for the Horned Frogs. Fuller oversaw all aspects of the offense, including game plans and play-calling at Catholic. He also served as a liaison between players and college recruiters.
“West Feliciana Parish Schools would like to thank coach Odom for his years of service within our athletic program. He was instrumental in bringing our football program to the highest football honor in Louisiana, the 3A football championship," WFHS athletic director Shelley Genre said. "His loyalty and devotion to his players and our school was unsurpassed. He was a mentor to the young men in our program and was paramount in providing opportunities for so many of our football players to play at the next level.
“We are also extremely excited about the next phase of our football program with coach Fuller, and we cannot wait to see what he can bring to the table in order to make an already great program into an even greater program. We believe that coach Fuller, through his experience in the college realm and within the 5A classification, will give our young men a chance to experience football at a new level."