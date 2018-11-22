Familiarity is the theme in the Division I and II select playoffs as they roll into the semifinals, as teams battle for a berth in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome final in two weeks.
Catholic in Division I and University High in Division II will face familiar foes in Rummel and De La Salle. The Bears (10-1) host the Raiders (9-2), whom they defeated 31-28 in the Division I final in 2015, at at 7 p.m. Memorial Stadium. The winner plays the John Curtis-Evangel winner in the championship game Dec. 8.
University High (11-0) and the Cavaliers (8-3) played in last year’s Division II championship game, won by University 45-19. Those teams tangle at the U-High field at 7 p.m. with the winner advancing to play the St. Charles-St. Thomas More winner for the state title Dec. 7.
The familiarity Catholic has with Rummel goes beyond the title game meeting. Jay Roth was the Rummel coach when Catholic coach Gabe Fertitta played at Holy Cross. Fertitta said he knows well what the Bears are up against.
“I’ve always had a ton of respect and admiration for the way Jay Roth runs the program,” Fertitta said. “They do it right. Well-coached, play hard. You’re not just playing a team, you’re playing a program. It’s probably the best team speed we’ve seen on defense.”
Rummel is coming off a 27-23 victory against Brother Martin in which the lead changed hands seven times, four times in the fourth quarter. Raiders quarterback Chandler Fields sealed the deal with a 50-yard touchdown pass to Amor Rachal late in the game.
Fields, a Louisiana-Lafayette commitment, passed for 163 yards and two TDs and rushed for 64 yards. Jalen Sturgis, a 215-pound running back, rushed for 89 yards and one TD.
Catholic piled up 359 yards rushing in a 42-19 win over St. Augustine. Josh Parker has rushed for 1,051 yards and 15 TDs on 109 carries after getting 148 and two scores on 10 carries last week. Quarterback Cameron Dartez has passed for 1,215 yards and 15 TDs.
“We had a good week of practice,” Fertitta said. “The kids have been locked in and energetic.”
No. 1 seed U-High is coming off a 48-14 victory against St. Louis after a first-round bye. Quarterback John Gordon McKernan threw five TD passes while completing 16 of 20 passes for 221 yards. Mike Hollins rushed for 97 yards and two scores.
The Cavaliers defeated Vandebilt 42-7 and last week edged Hannan 17-14. Kendall Collins rushed for 157 yards and a touchdown on 29 carries while Montrell Johnson rushed for 75 yards and a score on 13 tries for the Cavs.