Episcopal was perfect from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter and the Knights recorded their second big road win in the past week.
After beating Madison Prep 55-52 on Thursday, Class 2A Episcopal had four players score in double figures in a 62-57 girls basketball victory over Class 5A St. Joseph’s Academy on Tuesday night.
Episcopal senior Izzy Besselman picked up two fouls in the first 90 seconds and scored just one point in the first half. But Besselman finished with 18 points, including 10 points in the fourth quarter.
Junior Blair Smith led the Knights (15-5) with 20 points and 12 rebounds. Mary Carter added 13 points and three steals. Sarah Bonnecaze added 11 points and eight assists.
Episcopal, which made 14 of 14 free throws in the fourth quarter, hit 25 of 28 free throws overall.
St. Joseph’s (13-6) made eight 3-pointers to just one for Episcopal. Senior twins Peyton and Emily Soignet both scored 17 points and both hit two 3-pointers. Emma Neyland added three 3-pointers and 11 points, and point guard Ava Riche had eight points.
“We knew St. Joseph’s is a good team and they shoot 3s,” Episcopal coach Taylor Mims Wharton said. “We did a good job of getting deflections. It was a physical game. Blair Smith stepped up big for us in the first half with Izzy out.
"I thought we did a good job of closing out defensively at times. We’ve given the keys to our offense to our sophomore Sarah Bonnecaze. She does a great job of controlling the pace and passing.”
St. Joseph's coach Tim Waller said his team had a chance to take its first lead when the game was tied 5-5 following Peyton Soignet’s 15-foot jumper.
“Every possession counts, and we turned the ball over after tying it,” Waller said. “It took our players a bit to recognize what Episcopal was doing defensively and adjust. I thought at times we didn’t match Episcopal’s physicality, but overall I was pleased with our game plan and the effort of the team.
"Peyton and Emily Soignet played well and are key leaders for us. Episcopal is a well-coached team.”
After the early tie, Episcopal went on a 9-0 run. Smith scored five points and Carter four in that span. Episcopal led 17-12 after one quarter. The Redstickers battled to tie it at 22-22 on a Neyland 3-pointer at the midpoint of the second quarter. Episcopal finished the half on an 8-4 run to lead 30-26.
Episcopal pushed its lead to 10 points at 50-40 on two Besselman free throws with 5:14 remaining. SJA pulled within 56-51 on a 3-pointer by Peyton Soignet with 1:52 left. Smith was 6 of 6 and Bessleman 4 of 4 on free throws in the fourth quarter. Neyland hit a 3-pointer with 11.8 seconds left to cut the Episcopal lead to 60-55.