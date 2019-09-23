St. James coach Robert Valdez didn’t have much time to celebrate Friday night.
After putting the finishing touches on his team’s 35-13 victory over Riverdale, Valdez took a little time to enjoy a milestone. It was his 100th win as a head coach.
“I’m so appreciative of all the kids and the coaches in the places I’ve been,” he said. “I remember when I got my first win, coaching at McKinley High School against Belaire High School. Those kids, most of them, we won more games in that year than they had won their whole high school years. That was special.”
From McKinley, Valdez went to West St. John, taking over for the legendary Laury Dupont. In seven seasons, Valdez and his Rams won five district championships and were Class 2A runners-up in 2011.
“West St. John was special because, coach Dupont had built that program into a state power,” Valdez said. “He was my mentor. It was a special, special place.”
Valdez was 60-29 overall before the left for one year at Scotlandville, where he posted a 10-2 record.
“I feel like God puts you in some places,” Valdez said. “I think I got a lot more out of that place than they got out of me.”
But the lure of the River Parishes was strong for Valdez, who has long called Gramercy home. In 2016, he was named the head coach at St. James after Dwain Jenkins returned to his alma mater in Lutcher. For the past four years Valdez has opened the season with wins against his former school, West St. John.
In Week 2 his Wildcats knocked off another River Parishes opponent, East St. John, 30-13, in the first meeting between the two since 2001.
Now, 3-0 and ranked No. 2 in the state in Class 3A, Valdez seeks win No. 101 against Destrehan, a Class 5A team, with Alabama commitment Kyle Edwards at running back, Tulane commitment Noah Taliancich at defensive end and a whole lot of other athletes in between. The “other” Wildcats held St. Paul’s to 127 yards in a 27-6 victory over St. Paul’s last week, and 52 of those yards came on one play late in the game.
“I don’t sleep,” Valdez said. “Sometimes you rest your body, but your mind is always churning. We are playing a program, as solid a program as you’re ever going to see.”
St. James and Destrehan have not played since 1996.
Valdez said he doesn’t know if he’ll ever get 267 wins like St. Charles Catholic coach Frank Monica did three weeks ago, but he’d like to try.
“I don’t know if there’s anything else I could do so I’m going to keep doing it,” he said. “I still have the fire lit. I love what I do. The tricky thing about it is I feel like I’m just getting started. I’m at a point in my life where I’m just figuring some things out. Hopefully I can continue to be successful so I can continue to pay the house note.”