Cinderella’s glass slipper shattered for West Ouachita.
In their third LHSAA volleyball season, the West Monroe-based Chiefs’ saw their playoff debut end abruptly with a 3-0 loss to Liberty.
The Division II bidistrict round contest was one of contrasts as the Patriots (13-3) won 25-4, 25-11, 25-18 Wednesday at Liberty. While West Ouachita was the Cinderella, Liberty addressed the glass ceiling that has kept the team on the outside looking in at the LHSAA state tournament.
“We came out with a lot energy and played very well in the first two sets,” Liberty coach Michelle Haynes said. “The third set, I think we lost some of that. They have to realize that next time, every set is going to be tough. We can’t lose focus and have unforced errors.”
Jordan Coates led the Patriots with 20 assists, four kills and three aces. Diamond Holliday, Liberty’s 6-foot hitter, had 10 kills, seven blocks and four digs and was an intimidating presence at the net.
Trinity Bell (nine kills, nine digs) and Trenity Lundy (eight kills, five aces, four digs) provided balance for a Patriots team that faces the winner of Thursday’s St. Scholastica-Woodlawn contest in the regional round with an LHSAA tourney berth at stake.
“I liked the way we started out,” Bell said. “We controlled everything. We communicated and executed. That’s something we have to continue to get better at.”
West Ouachita struggled to keep its composure early. The Chiefs had trouble executing basic returns and got few kill opportunities as Liberty scored 19 of the first 22 points in the opening set.
The second set brought more of the same. A Patriots hitting error gave West Ouachita a 1-0 lead. In what seemed like the blink of the eye it, was 14-2. The Chiefs got no closer than 12.
“We just waited too late to play like we’re capable of,” West Ouachita coach Jessica Carlson said. “This being our first playoff and being on the road had something to do with it, certainly. We’ll learn from this.”
The final set was closer. The Chiefs trailed by five points two times late in the set before Liberty finished off the victory.
“Getting to the state tournament would mean everything to us,” Holliday said. “We have to keep working in practice and then leave it all on the court.”