ST. FRANCISVILLE — Saying that Baker High ran away with a 38-14 road victory over West Feliciana on Friday night is no metaphor, thanks to running back Desmond Windon.
Windon ran for 284 yards on just nine carries and scored three touchdowns for the Buffaloes (2-1, 1-0) in the game played at WFHS. Windon opened the scoring with a 69-yard run. He also had two 47-yard scoring runs as Baker piled up 401 yards rushing.
Nyjal Kelly scored both TDs for West Feliciana (0-4, 0-1). Kelly caught a 27-yard TD pass from Bennett Clement and scored on an 8-yard run.
DUNHAM 28, ARCHBISHOP HANNAN 15: In Covington, The Dunham School (3-1) powered its way to a nondistrict win over the 3A Hawks. Kalante Wilson had 196 yards on 11 carries and scored two TDs for the Class 2A Tigers.
Quarterback Stephen Still also contributed two TD passes and completed 11 of 20 passes for 128 yards. Still completed passes to six Dunham receivers.
WESTMINSTER CHRISTIAN 34, ASCENSION CHRISTIAN 12: Zack Diez threw two TD passes for ACH (2-2), which saw its two-game winning streak end.
Bryant Moore had three rushing TDs for Westminster (4-0). Landon Devillier added two rushing TDs for the winners.
McKINLEY 27, ISTROUMA 24: The Panthers (1-3) of Class 5A were well-grounded for their first victory of the season. Brian Chatman scored the game-winning TD on a 15-yard run for McKinley.
Quarterback RJ Oliver ran for the other three TDs for the Panthers in the game played at Istrouma. The Indians (0-4) are a 4A team in their first varsity season.