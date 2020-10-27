NO.brothermartinrummel.102520.014.jpg
Brother Martin's Jaylon Spears scores a touchdown against Rummel during the first half at Yenni Stadium in Metairie, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.

 STAFF PHOTO BY SCOTT THRELKELD

Class 5A

The Louisiana Sports Writers Association's weekly prep football polls. With first-place votes in parentheses.

School Rec Pts Prv

1. Acadiana (9) 4-0 108 1

2. Brother Martin 4-0 96 4

3. Zachary 3-0 91 3

4. Rummel 2-1 73 2

5. Catholic-BR 2-2 68 6

6. John Curtis 2-2 57 7

7. West Monroe 3-1 54 8

8. Ruston 3-1 49 5

9. Scotlandville 4-0 41 9

10. Byrd 4-0 30 10

Others receiving votes: Haughton 19, Destrehan 10, East St. John 2, Alexandria 2, Hahnville 1, Lafayette 1.

Class 4A

School Rec Pts Prv

1. Karr (6) 3-0 104 1

2. St. Thomas More (3) 4-0 102 2

3. Carencro 4-0 89 3

4. Northwood-Shreve 4-0 76 4

5. Warren Easton 3-1 64 5

6. Minden 4-0 62 6

7. Neville 2-2 60 7

8. Tioga 3-1 32 10

9. Bastrop 3-1 29 NR

10. Eunice 3-1 26 NR

Others receiving votes: Assumption 20, Westgate 19, Huntington 12, Leesville 5, DeRidder 2, North DeSoto 1.

Class 3A

School Rec Pts Prv

1. De La Salle (5) 4-0 100 1

2. St. James (2) 3-1 98 2

3. Madison Prep (2) 4-0 93 3

4. University High 3-1 83 4

5. Union Parish 4-0 68 7

6. Lake Charles Prep 3-0 67 6

7. Jennings 4-0 50 8

8. Green Oaks 3-1 43 10

9. Sterlington 2-2 33 5

10. McDonogh 35 2-1 30 9

Others receiving votes: E.D. White 14, Marksville 8, Church Point 8, Kaplan 5, Lutcher 2.

Class 2A

School Rec Pts Prv

1. Ferriday (6) 4-0 105 1

2. Lafayette Christian (1) 2-1 97 2

3. Many (1) 4-0 86 3

4. Newman (1) 4-0 82 4

5. Notre Dame 4-0 75 6

6. St. Charles 3-1 59 5

7. Episcopal-BR 4-0 57 7

8. Amite 1-1 44 8

9. Mangham 4-0 42 9

10. Red River 3-1 23 10

Others receiving votes: Dunham 17, Kentwood 10, Kinder 3.

Class 1A

School Rec Pts Prv

1. Ouachita Christian 4-0 (9) 108 1

2. Oak Grove 4-0 97 2

3. Haynesville 4-0 91 3

4. Calvary Baptist 2-2 81 4

5. Riverside Academy 4-0 71 5

6. Ascension Catholic 3-0 62 6

7. Vermilion Catholic 3-0 55 7

8. East Iberville 4-0 40 8

9. Catholic-PC 2-2 27 10

10. Logansport 2-0 24 NR

Others receiving votes: Opelousas Catholic 18, Oberlin 13, Cedar Creek 12, Country Day 3.

