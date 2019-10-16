It had been a little more than two weeks since The Dunham School beat Parkview Baptist in the final of Woodlawn’s Rumble in the Jungle tournament.
And it was obvious that Parkview learned its lessons well, turning the tables on the Tigers to claim a 3-0 victory in a crucial Division IV, District 3 volleyball match played Wednesday night.
“This meant a lot, because this was a big district game,” Parkview hitter Taylor Sharer said. “This can help give us a district title. And it also meant a lot because the last time we played they beat us. The last set was 29-27 and that was a really tough one to lose.”
Thanks to solid passing and chemistry, the Eagles won by the comfortable margin of 25-15, 25-20 and 25-15 in the contest played at Parkview.
The win puts Parkview (20-9, 4-0) in the Division IV, District 3 driver’s seat. PBS has already beaten the league’s other top team, University High, in the lone round of district play. Dunham plays UHS next week.
“They passed the ball well and were able to get into their offense much easier,” Dunham coach Donna Pixley said. “And they made the adjustment, picking up stuff in the middle on defense, that they did not do the first time we played. Hats off to them. They all-around executed and showed up to win a district championship tonight.”
Sharer had 13 kills and 10 digs to lead the Eagles, while Taylor Daugherty contributed 22 assists and five digs. Hannah Pixley led Dunham (26-4, 3-1) with 12 digs and nine kills.
Parkview scored eight out of 11 points to take control of the first set. A kill by Maddie McReynolds on a set up the middle and a service by Madison Cassidy helped the Eagles pull away. An ace by Abbey Mitchell and a kill by Sharer closed out the 25-15 win.
Set 2 was tied five times in the early going before the Eagles got it going. They built a 13-9 lead, only to see Dunham battle back to tie it at 13-13 on cross-court kill by Hannah Pixley. A hitting error by Parkview gave Dunham a 14-13 lead. Two aces by Sharer erased the advantage the Tigers had, paving the way with PBS to prevail 25-20.
“There were some adjustments we made from the first time we played them,” PBS coach Becky Madden said. “But over the last couple of weeks our chemistry has really come around and I think that showed.”
Parkview doubled up the Tigers, outscoring them 10-5 during one stretch of a 25-15 win in the third set.