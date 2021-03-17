A well-versed local high school football fan can tell you part of Steve Baronich’s story. Baronich was a head football coach at both Ascension Catholic and Episcopal, a tenure that ended in the late 1990s.
But the story did not end there. Nor is it likely to end when the LHSAA’s Powerlifting meet concludes Saturday in Monroe.
But after 41 years as an educator, Baronich is set to retire as a teacher/powerlifting coach from Woodlawn High this spring . For 37 of those years, Baronich has been a driving force behind high school powerlifting in Louisiana.
“Indispensable, hard-working, dedicated and conscientious … those are just some of the words I would use to describe Steve,” powerlifting judge Marlon Harrison said. “He has been at the heart of this sport since it started.”
The 63-year-old Baronich offers one slight timeline adjustment.
“High school powerlifting started in 1983, which is 38 years ago and I got involved the next year,” Baronich said. “The thing that amazes me is the way it has grown.
“At the first state meet back in the 1980s, there were 46 lifters. This year we will have nearly 1,000. It is incredible the way it has taken off.”
Baronich has spent the last six and half years at Woodlawn, following a 25-year stint at Episcopal and 10 years at Ascension Catholic. Though he plans to take some time off to travel with his wife and spend time with his grandchildren, Baronich plans to work as a judge/meet official.
Why did a football coach become involved in powerlifting? Because it made sense.
“For a long time, powerlifting was its own thing,” Baronich said. “More coaches now see how it was applicable to other sports. That is what I saw ... something that you could apply to other sports.”
Through the years, Baronich has served in every position on the Louisiana High School Powerlifting Coaches Association’s board, including two stints as president. He also was a key figure in the LHSAA sanctioning powerlifting seven years ago.
Louisiana Tech’s Billy Jack Talton is considered the father of Louisiana powerlifting. Randy Johnson (multiple schools), Duane Urbina (Alexandria Senior High) and Baronich have played key roles.
“I’ll put it to you this way, Dr. Talton is the father. Duane would be the son and Steve is the uncle,” Denham Springs coach Joe Ryan said. “Besides being a great administrator and advocate for the sport, Steve’s biggest impact was drawing coaches from other sports, especially football, into powerlifting.
“There was a time when not many football coaches saw how it applied. Now all the top football programs are involved.”
Ryan calls Baronich a mentor and friend … someone he talks to two or three times a week, adding “Maybe it was because I started at Ascension Catholic like he did, but I am lucky to have Steve as a mentor.”
A mentor and a recruiter. Harrison said he and Baronich lifted weights together in their “younger days.” Baronich encouraged Harrison to become a judge. Urbina, now the former principal at Alexandria, offers another lofty opinion.
“Steve has done so much for this sport and has been a tireless worker. He is a perfectionist,” Urbina said. “If there was a Mount Rushmore for Louisiana powerlifting, he would be on it.”