Beating the odds is something Catholic-Pointe Coupee and Ouachita Christian know plenty about. Neither team was expected to advance to the Division IV title game.
But both teams did. And with Ouachita Christia taking on a lead role, the two select schools beat the odds again when they were approved to play in the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Prep Classic last week.
With that noted, what does trying to beat each other in the title game set for noon Friday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome amount to? It will be icing on the cake.
“We’re overjoyed to have the opportunity to bring our kids to the Superdome. Everybody in the community is so excited and we’re ready to bring all our families and fans there,” Catholic-PC coach David Simoneaux said. “They are all fired up. The things these kids have accomplished … they never cease to amaze you. It’s been amazing.
“(Ouachita Christian) coach (Steven) Fitzhugh may not remember this, but when I took the job at Catholic-Pointe Coupee, I called him. I felt like we had the same kind of kids, cut from the same mold … small-town kids and community. If people are comparing us to them in any way, we’re flattered … it’s a huge compliment.”
The Division IV game is a huge opportunity for a Catholic-PC team seeded seventh. The Hornets are in a title game for the first time since winning their only LHSAA in Class 1A in 1978.
CHSPC advanced to the Division IV quarterfinals the past two years. They lost to eventual champion Lafayette Christian in 2017 and two-runner-up Ascension Catholic in 2018. The Hornets had not advanced to the semifinal round since 1985.
However, things fell into place for both teams in 2019. Ouachita Christian claimed a two-point quarterfinal win over No. 4 Calvary Baptist, a team many observers thought was the best on the bracket led by Vermilion Catholic and Opelousas Catholic.
CHSPC beat District 5-1A rival Opelousas Catholic for the second time this season in the quarterfinals and then ousted another big-name traditional power, Southern Lab, in the semifinals.
The fact that Ouachita Christian is traditionally a pass-oriented and that Catholic-PC runs an option similar to one Simoneaux was part of a running at Parkview Baptist are factors to note. OCS has six LHSAA titles, but is making its first Prep Classic appearance since 2014. Fitzhugh is locked in on Friday’s matchup.
“They’re extremely good,” Fitzhugh said of CHSPC. “They do what they do extremely well. And their kids remind me of our kids. They just have tough, hard-nosed country kids. They both have a bunch of kids who play both ways.
“People ask, ‘Don’t you think they will wear down.’ The answer is no … tough kids don’t wear down, they just play from start to finish. Their defense is outstanding and their offense controls the football. The challenge for us is can our defense play assignment football.”
There will be other challenges too. The Hornets’ No. 2 rusher, Colin Grizaffi, is expected to be a game-time decision because of an injury. OCS quarterback Hunter Herring has 1,630 passing yards, but also rushed for 300 yards and 5 touchdowns in a semifinal win over Country Day.
“(Ouachita Christian) runs out of a shotgun, but it’s a gun to run too,” Simoneaux said. “They are extremely hard-nosed and physical. We have to match that physicality.”