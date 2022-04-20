Shortstop Britt Bourgoyne called her final game at Brusly’s My-U Field a bittersweet experience.
While the game was other things — including a 15-0 Brusly victory over St. James in a Class 3A regional-round playoff game — it also was a showcase for Bourgoyne.
The Southeastern Louisiana signee doubled three times in the four-inning game. She scored three runs and drove in four runs.
“I just wanted to go out and do my thing here one last time,” she said. “My main goal any time I go up to bat is to get on base. My job is to get something started.
“(St. James pitcher Chakirrious Parker) was throwing pitches that were so close and was getting strike calls. When she missed and threw it down the middle, I squared up on it and hit it hard.”
With the win, fifth-seeded Brusly (25-8) travels to central Louisiana to play No. 4 Grant (24-7) in a quarterfinal game set for 6 p.m. Friday. A win would put the Panthers back in the LHSAA softball tournament for the first time since they won the 3A crown in 2019.
If Thursday’s game is any indication, Brusly is in place to make another run at a title. The finish was tough the 12th-seeded Wildcats (19-11), who lost to Brusly in the playoffs for the third straight season.
“We are a better team and it's frustrating to see the season end this way,” St. James coach Kyle Latiolais said. “Brusly is a quality program, and when we made mistakes they took advantage of them.”
The Panthers’ Amelia Bouvier allowed just one hit and struck five. Parker had the lone St. James hit in the top of the fourth.
Rather than talking about the ending, Brusly coach Beau Bouvier focused on the beginning.
“We get them out 1, 2, 3 in the first. Then Britt came up and doubled to start the bottom of the inning,” Bouvier said. “That was huge. That is what she does as a leadoff hitter for us. She got us started.”
After Amelia Bouvier struck out two in the top of the first, Bourgoyne smacked a double to left field that jump started a four-run inning.
Bourgoyne took third on a wild pitch and scored on a sacrifice fly by Laila Clark. A second run scored on an RBI hit by Maddie Gonzales.
Brusly kept building on it. The Panthers had two five-run innings. Bourgoyne had two-RBI doubles in each one. Seven of the nine Brusly players had at least one hit.