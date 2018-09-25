The courtroom saga involving Hahnville High School quarterback Andrew Robison and the LHSAA will continue for at least an extra five days.
A hearing planned Wednesday in Hahnville’s 29th Judicial District was pushed back to 1 p.m. Monday following a Tuesday afternoon conference between David Moyer, the attorney for the Robison family, and LHSAA attorney Mark Boyer.
“At that time, arguments about jurisdiction and the proper venue can be made,” Boyer said. “Once the LHSAA is served, we’ll also make a court filing. I’ll be there and I expect the Robison’s attorney to be there along with the attorneys for the St. Charles Parish School System and attorneys who represent two employees of Vandebilt Catholic who are part of a separate lawsuit with the (Robison) family.”
Robison, a former Vandebilt Catholic of Houma standout, was granted a temporary restraining order by the 29th JDC on Sept. 20 but he ultimately did not play in Hahnville’s Week 4 game against rival Destrehan last week. The LHSAA executive committee upheld an original ruling that made Robison ineligible to play for Hahnville, the school he transferred to after three years at Vandebilt, at its Sept. 13 meeting.
Boyer said he expects the LHSAA to be served with the temporary restraining order within the next couple of days.
The original LHSAA ruling cited three key recruiting-related violations and also included a four-game suspension for Hahnvilled coach Nick Saltaformaggio, who is set to be back on the sideline for the Tigers game against Terrebonne on Friday night.