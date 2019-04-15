In less than 48 hours, Zachary High baseball coach Jacob Fisher will know if his team has won another District 4-5A title. First, the Broncos have to sweep the series with their former coach. And Fisher knows it won't be easy.
“I learned so much from him, both as a player and a coach,” Fisher said. “But whenever I play against coach Cassard my competitive juices get going and I want to win.”
The Broncos (22-8, 5-2) have won five straight 4-5A games and can move closer to the title with a win over Live Oak (22-9, 5-3). Game time is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Live Oak Sports Park in Watson. And yes, LOHS coach Jesse Cassard, the former ZHS coach, feels the same way as a Fisher.
“I’ve played against four of my former assistants this year and haven’t won yet,” Cassard said. “If we had won Saturday, this one would have been for the district title. Now we need to win and see what happens next. It is different because I know so many of those kids and their families. But at the end of the day, it’s all about winning.”
The reason the 48-hour period is notable is this — Zachary plays a doubleheader with Scotlandville Wednesday to close out the 4-5A season. One game is a makeup of a rainout. So instead of playing for two straight days, Zachary and Scotlandville are opting to play twice Wednesday.
A frantic finish is appropriate for 4-5A. Live Oak and Walker (10-18, 4-3) each have three losses. Denham Springs (14-13, 4-4) and Central (15-15, 4-4) also are close behind.
Each team will roll out its ace. Live Oak will start Sal Palermo (8-0), while Zachary will counter with Tanner Hall (7-2). Catcher Alex Milazzo, an LSU signee, leads ZHS with a .420 batting average and 28 RBIs. Right fielder Keilon Brown is next at .392. Brant Smith leads Live Oak with a .434 batting average, 6 home runs and 35 RBIs. The Eagles are batting .336 as a team.
“I can’t remember the last time a team had the chance to win a district title with two losses,” Fisher said. “This district is always competitive. This time it is going down to the wire.”
Wednesday signings
Athletes from Lee High and Parkview Baptist are scheduled to sign with different colleges in four sports on Wednesday.
Basketball player Jeremiah Willis of Lee is set to sign with BRCC in a ceremony scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at the school. At PBS, girls soccer player Sierra Charles (Centenary), volleyball player Bailey Lyons (Nicholls) and baseball player Terry Tolliver (Grambling) are set to sign at Wednesday at 12:40 p.m. in the school’s café.