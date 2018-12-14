A planned appeal for two Walker High School girls basketball players ruled ineligible last month fell through when the attorney representing the LHSAA in the case was not available for a teleconference Friday morning, Executive Director Eddie Bonine said.
Plans to reschedule the appeal were not set Friday, prompting the school’s attorney, Charles F. Hardie IV, to voice his frustration. Hardie is representing the school in a lawsuit that has multiple objectives.
Friday’s appeal was the first step. The school also seeks to overturn a $5,000 fine and a one-year suspension for girls basketball coach Korey Arnold. Restoring full eligibility for a third player is another objective. The sanctions were part of a Nov. 16 ruling in which the school was cited for violating seven recruiting-related rules.
“We had to postpone the appeal because the counsel we hired for this case was not available this morning,” Bonine said. “Because our attorney (Mark Boyer) also represents the Livingston Parish School Board and Walker is a Livingston Parish school, he cannot be involved even though the school has outside counsel.”
Hardie said he has obtained a phone number for the LHSAA counsel, Charles Duhe, and hopes to get a return call soon.
“Maybe if two lawyers can talk, we can make some progress,” Hardie said. “I met with my clients (Thursday). We submitted affidavits and other information to the LHSAA. We don’t see any evidence from the LHSAA that supports the two girls being ineligible. They should be playing. They have already missed a number of games.”
The three players transferred from Denham Springs. Friday’s appeal was for two players who sat out last season in accordance with LHSAA rules after they transferred. Both were ruled ineligible for an additional year as part of the Nov. 16 sanctions.
The third player is sitting out this season and would remaining ineligible until mid-November 2019 based on the LHSAA ruling stands.