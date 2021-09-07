Things are coming together in special way for former LSU, Southern and Christian Life Academy defensive lineman Roshaun Matthews this week.
“Some families might not know how to handle a week like this,” Matthews said. “We are used to busy weeks, having three children. This really is special.”
Matthews is now an assistant coach at Class 5A Woodlawn High. Matthews concedes that he and his wife, Nicole, might never have another week like this again. Daughter Lauryn is a freshman who is set to play for the University High varsity volleyball team.
Younger son Jordan and his Woodlawn High teammates play at top-ranked University High of Class 3A in a highly anticipated nondistrict football game Friday night.
And yes, it gets better. The Matthews’ older son, Josh, is scheduled to start at wide receiver for McNeese against LSU on Saturday night at Tiger Stadium. Chances are, Josh Matthews will get to match up against his former teammate at The Dunham School, LSU’s all-America cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.
“I know how (LSU) plays their corners, so I believe they (Josh Matthews and Stingley) will go up against each other at some point,” Matthews noted. “And that would be something … They played together for three years in high school.”
Matthews was the defensive line coach at Dunham when his older son played there and now coaches the Woodlawn defensive line.
The Matthews’ watched their older son make the progression to third-team All-Southland Conference performer last spring after transferring from Louisiana Tech. Joshua Matthews had 32 catches for 458 yards and four touchdowns last spring for McNeese.
Meanwhile, WHS' Jordan Matthews is a four-star prospect who is ranked No. 8 in Louisiana’s 2023 recruiting class, according to 247sports. He will spend Saturday’s game on LSU's sideline along with other recruits.
One week later
Class 5A Woodlawn and U-High discussed playing each other in Week 1 after both lost games with New Orleans opponents in the wake of Hurricane Ida.
Those plans were nixed when East Baton Rouge schools missed classes last week and did not play any games. The teams found themselves in the same boat again and this time the matchup was confirmed Monday.
“I think it is one heck of a matchup,” U-High coach Andy Martin said. “Woodlawn is very talented team and underrated based on what I have seen.”
The Panthers will be the second straight 5A opponent for U-High, which beat Central in Week 1.
The 200 club
Catholic High running back Corey Singleton helped set the tone for the Bears’ 38-10 win over Our Lady of Good Counsel last Friday with a 90-yard TD run.
Singleton finished with 200 yards on 14 carries for No. 3 Catholic, which hosts top-ranked Acadiana on Friday at Memorial Stadium.
ACH to play Centerville
Ascension Christian found its Week 2 foe and a new venue to play. The Class 1A Lions face Centerville at 7 p.m. Thursday at Plaquemine High’s Canova Stadium.
ACH was originally scheduled to play New Orleans-based Ben Franklin on Thursday.
St. James is among the teams still seeking a Week 2 foe. The Class 3A Wildcats were originally scheduled to play West St. John.