The boys basketball battle between De La Salle and Catholic High got away from the Cavaliers in the second quarter Friday night.
Both teams returned the nucleus of squads that advanced to last season’s state tournament in Lake Charles, but it was the Bears who came away with a 62-43 win at Catholic’s Red Stick Classic.
Catholic (14-1) moved out to a 31-14 lead in the second quarter. De La Salle (11-3) closed to within 46-38, the Bears scored the first 10 points of the fourth quarter to put the game away.
“I think the game was much closer than what the score indicated,” Catholic coach Mark Cascio said. “De La Salle had a lot of runs in them, and we had just enough to counter it. I know, coaching the game, it felt much closer than the score indicates.”
Kentrell Garnett scored eight of his game-high 25 points in the first quarter. The Bears made five 3-pointers in the opening quarter when they took a 21-12 lead.
In the second quarter, Garnett’s fast break layup gave the Bears their largest lead, 31-14, with four minutes left in the half.
The Bears were precise from long range all game, and had six players combine to make 11 3-pointers. Garnett finished with four 3-pointers, while Ian Cavana made three on his way to 11 points.
For the game, Catholic was 11 of 32 from 3-point range and 22 of 49 (44.8 percent) from the field. De La Salle made 14 of 43 (32.5 percent) from the floor.
De La Salle was topped by John Kelly’s 13 points. Jalen Ned added 10 points for the Cavaliers, who won their first 11 games but have now lost three consecutive.
“We’re just not playing well right now,” De La Salle coach Paul Kelly said. “We’re not playing with any sort of energy or confidence. That certainly starts with me so I’ve got to figure out a way to be better.
We’ve been in a rut for about a week-and-a-half, and Catholic High is a very good team.”
Catholic led 36-23 at halftime, but hit a lull after Caleb Warner’s 3-pointer helped he Bears take a 40-27 third-quarter lead. The Cavaliers got within 40-33, and then made another run after Catholic pushed the lead back to 12 points.
John Kelly’s late 3-pointer had De La Salle within 46-38 entering the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough.
The Cavaliers opened the fourth quarter with three straight turnovers, and Catholic converted them all into points. By the time Lamaj Kendrick scored on a put-back basket, the Cavaliers had fallen behind 56-40.
“(De La Salle) played really well in the third quarter,” Cascio said. “For us to answer early in the fourth and take back the momentum was big. We got to the rim a little bit, and they turned it over some which really helped us get it back where we needed it.”