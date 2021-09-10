It didn’t take Dutchtown long to shake off the rust of a three-week span without having played a game.
The Griffins made up for lost time with three first-half rushing touchdowns from running back Dylan Sampson and a defense that forced four turnovers that led to 24 points in a convincing 38-7 victory Friday over Evangel Christian Academy at Griffin Field.
“It seems like we’ve been in the offseason forever,” said Sampson, a University of Tennessee commitment. “The main thing was coming in focused and ready to work. We came out here and try to play our ball and get better.”
Dutchtown last played in a scrimmage Aug. 19 but sat idle when its jamboree and Week 1 games were canceled.
Sampson, who rushed 14 times for 146 yards, gave Dutchtown a 14-0 first-quarter lead on scoring runs of 13 and 2 yards, respectively. His three-touchdown effort in the first half gave the Griffins a 21-0 halftime advantage.
“The energy was good early on,” Dutchtown football coach Guy Mistretta said. “We definitely slacked off in the second quarter and part of that was us changing what we were doing to work on some other things, but it’s stuff we need to work on.”
Dutchtown’s defense intercepted Evangel quarterback Peyton Fulghum three times with strong safety Tanner Vadnais extending his team’s lead to 28-0 on a 40-yard interception return early in the third quarter.
Evangel, which dressed out 22 underclassman on its 38-man roster, broke through with 1:56 to go in the third quarter when Fulghum connected with his twin brother Parker on a 15-yard score. The combination worked for 10 times for 123 yards and Peyton Fulghum finished 20-of-31 for 195 yards.
Dutchtown’s 293-yard game included the efforts of quarterback Pierson Parent (9-81) and running back Baylor Langlois (8-41).
Sampson scored all three of his team’s first-half touchdowns over a 16-minute span to help Dutchtown take a 21-0 halftime lead. The Griffins defense forced a pair of turnovers that led to a pair of touchdowns from Sampson, who averaged 10.5 yards per carry.
Cornerbacks AK Burrell and Alvin Lewis each contributed interceptions to set up scores from Sampson that was highlighted by a second-effort dash on third-and-one that went 76 yards at the 8:01 mark of the second quarter.
Placekicker Jacob Etter booted four extra points and made it 31-0 midway through the third quarter with a 27-yard field goal.
“There’s definitely room for improvement,” Sampson said. “After the hurricane and squeezing in practices, it was good. As far as mental errors and scheme, we can fix that. The energy and effort were good.”