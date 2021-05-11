Aiden Vosburg is used to being in charge. He was a three-year starter at quarterback for Catholic High of Pointe Coupee.
Now Vosburg’s career comes full circle as he leads the Hornets into the LHSAA Baseball tournament semifinals.
“Starting at quarterback since my sophomore year taught me a lot about being a leader,” Vosburg said. “It got me ready to lead these younger guys. They have been amazing. We learned how to win together.”
Fourth-seeded CHSPC (27-8) takes on top-seeded Ouachita Christian (22-9) at 4 p.m. Wednesday on Field 37 at Sulphur’s McMurry Park. It is the Hornets’ first tourney berth since 2011, before the LHSAA tourneys were combined into one event.
Last year was supposed to be the year for the Hornets. CHSPC started eight seniors and had an 11-1 record when the pandemic ended the 2020 season. This tourney berth is proof that great things can happen a year later with LSU Eunice signee Vosburg in a lead role.
“With eight seniors and a guy like Aiden also out there, last year looked like it was going to special,” CHSPC coach Nicholas Scelfo said. “We had other guys coming back who started but did not bat a lot. So, coming into this year, we didn’t know exactly what we had.
“We have freshmen who start. In our series with St. Edmund, 17 out of the 21 guys on the roster played. It has been a team effort. Aiden plays a huge role.”
Vosburg also plays shortstop and is batting .464 with 21 extra base hits, 35 runs scored and 30 RBI. His 5-5 record is misleading because it includes wins over three tourney teams, including three from higher classes and losses to three others.
Senior outfielder Chayse Buriege is batting .377 with 35 RBI. Designated hitter Jake LeBlanc is batting .415. The Hornets have stolen 109 bases.
Casey Cobb and Aiden Harris are top hitters for Ouachita Christian. The Eagles lost their ace pitcher, Alabama signee Kade Woods, to a season-ending elbow injury.
There is some familiarity for the teams. OCS beat Catholic-PC in the 2019 Division IV football title game. Vosburg also played on a summer team with OCS shortstop Conner Mulhern.
“Yes, this gives us a chance to show them (OCS) what we can do,” Vosburg said.