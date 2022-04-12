Two holes into the Baton Rouge Girls Metro Golf tournament, there was a 40-minute rain delay.
Afterwards, Episcopal’s Sophia Macias stepped up to the third hole at Zachary’s Beaver Creek Golf Course. The result was not what she wanted.
“I bogeyed that hole and I was not very happy about it,” Macias said. “It was difficult out there for all of us. It was still raining and it was windy ... that made the course conditions harder.
“There were a few shots where I just had to back off a few times. Sometimes you hurry up and take a shot when you shouldn’t. You have to focus and make sure you are ready to hit the shot.”
Make no mistake about it, Macias was ready and focused. The 14-year-old freshman shot a 4-under-par 68 on Monday to claim the Metro title for the second straight year.
“She’s talented, and she’s special,” Episcopal assistant coach Chris Beckman Sr. said. “The thing I like most about Sophia is her approach to golf.
“Her temperament is steady. I have not been to all the matches, but the times I have seen her play you can never tell whether she has a good hole or a bad one. That’s a great quality in any sport, but especially in golf.”
Macias was the only golfer to shoot below par. Ascension Christian’s Peyton Flynn shot even-par 72. Hannah Pitre led team champion Dutchtown with an 80.
Kaylie Harris of Denham Springs and St. John’s Isabella LoBue also carded an 80. Dutchtown (169), Ascension Christian (173) and Episcopal (175) were the top team finishers.
“My woods were really good and my driver I hit pretty well with for the first time in a while,” Macias said. “I wound up playing the wind on putts, so that wasn’t fun.”
Shooting a 68 at Beaver Creek is nothing new for Macias, who shot the same score, albeit with better weather conditions a year ago.
Since then, Macias says her course management and putting have gotten better. Work with a trainer has helped Macias add some muscle which makes it easier to power shots off the tee.
Up next is the postseason, the time Macias would love to see the Knights not only contend for but win the LHSAA’s Division II title. Macias was fourth with a two-round total of 152. The Knights play their regional tournament on April 27 at Santa Maria Golf Course.
In the classroom, Macias enjoys science and biology in particular. A golfer who can dissect things other than a golf course? Yes, that is part of Macias’ story too.
Boys Metro on Thursday
The Baton Rouge Boys Metro Golf tournament originally scheduled for Wednesday at The Island in Plaquemine has been pushed back to Thursday because of forecasts that call for more rain and lightning.
Tee times are set to begin at 11 a.m. Thursday at The Island. Catholic High (144.57), University High (159.02) and The Dunham School (165.71) enter the event with the top regular-season stroke averages.