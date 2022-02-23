Challenge delayed about two months, but not denied for McKinley. A late shift in the power ratings moved the Panthers to the No. 11 spot on the Division I select boys basketball bracket.
After a 80-64 road victory over No. 6 Jesuit Tuesday night, the Panthers (11-16) play No. 3 Scotlandville (24-7) after all. The teams meet at 3 p.m. Saturday quarterfinal at Scotlandville with a berth in the semifinals on the line.
“A lot of people are interested in the game, so we set it for Saturday,” McKinley coach Devan Clark said. “It is always fun playing those guys. They have been playing on an elite level in the state for a long time and we are happy to get this opportunity.
“The thing I am most proud of with my guys is their ability to handle adversity on and off the court. It feels like we’ve had 50 players come through our rotation. Now, it feels like things have come together.”
The two teams were originally supposed to play in the semifinals of the East Baton Rouge Parish tournament in late December. But a COVID-19 issue took McKinley out of the tourney.
It was the beginning of multiple trials and tribulations for the Panthers. In addition to COVID issues, McKinley lost starter Jase Gaines early in the season due to a hand injury that required surgery.
There were other injuries, some academic issues and the growing pains that come with the lack of continuity that an ever-changing lineup brings.
The return of Gaines for the last two games is a plus for the Panthers. Stanley Morrison averages nine points and five rebounds a game to lead McKinley. Ovyn Guillory (eight points, six rebounds) and Delon Beauchamp (seven points, four assists) also are part of the balanced attack.
The rubber match
St. Michael and University High do not play in the same classification or district. But the two Division II select teams will meet for the third time this season in a quarterfinal game set for 6 p.m. Friday at U-High.
Seventh-seeded St. Michael (17-10) beat the Cubs 59-36 in December at SMHS. That game happed just after U-High won the Division II title in football.
In January, the second-seeded Cubs (19-5) had a full roster and turned the tables and claimed a 58-51 victory at home.
The St. Michael-University game is one of two all-local games. In Class 2A, No. 18 Springfield (18-9) travels to play No. 15 Doyle (14-15) at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Doyle Elementary School in Class 2A regional action.