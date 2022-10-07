Even though Scotlandville had an impressive win over Rummel a week ago, C’Zavian “Zae” Teasett felt the Hornets had something to prove.
With Teasett passing for 269 yards and four touchdowns, Scotlandville did just that with a 53-27 victory over Central in a District 4-5A opener played Friday night at Central.
“Even though we beat Rummel and played West Monroe to within three points, I still feel like people either overlook us or don’t know what to think about us,” Teasett said. “Tonight was the first district game, and we needed to make a statement.
“There are still things we need to get better at. But next week we play Zachary. That is the next challenge.”
Teasett completed 13 of 25 passes, including 6 of 9 during the early portion of the second half, to help the Hornets (4-2, 1-0) put the game out of reach.
John Hubbard (4 catches, 159 yards, 2 TDs) and Covanta Milligan (141 yards on 12 carries, 3 TDs) were also part of a Scotlandville offense that rolled up 521 yards.
Jackson Firmin (13 of 22, 159 yards, 3 TDs) and Glen Cage (109 yards, 23 carries) led Central (3-3, 0-1). The Wildcats scored two late TDs to pull closer.
“I thought we started slow, but picked it up in the second quarter,” Scotlandville coach Ryan Cook said. “We have to pick our heads up and fight through at every point in the game.
“We knew Central was going to battle and never give up. Zae, John and Covanta are senior leaders for us. And they set the tone. We play Zachary next week and it’s time to start over.”
Big plays were the story of the first half. Teasett hit Hubbard in stride with an 80-yard TD pass that opened the scoring less than four minutes into the game.
On fourth-and-9 at the Scotlandville 42, Central gambled. Defensive lineman Colby Williams completed a 27-yard pass out of punt formation to Jamarius Jarvis. That play set up Firmin’s 14-yard scoring pass to Damon Blocker.
From there, the Hornets and their big plays dominated. Milligan ran for 127 first-half yards and scored three second-quarter TDs. One of Milligan’s scores came on a 68-yard run.
A 33-yard scoring pass from Teasett to Hubbard started the second-half onslaught less than four minutes into the third quarter. Teasett followed that up with two TD passes to Amonte Yates.
“The big difference I see in them (Scotlandville) this year is their poise,” Central coach Sid Edwards said. “Their well-coached. Teasett, he sits back there and makes plays. They all did.
“Proud of my guys for not giving up. We’ve got to continue to work.”