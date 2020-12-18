ST. GABRIEL — East Iberville coach Justin Joseph repeated something he told his team all week. “If you’re not careful, that dive play will get you,” Joseph said. “And it got us.”
A turnover and a key penalty hurt the Tigers too. And ultimately, the night belonged to third-seeded Grand Lake.
Levi Murrell ran for 128 of his 134 yards in the second half as Grand Lake came from behind to notch a 13-8 victory over second-seeded East Iberville in a Class 1A semifinal played on Friday night.
“We knew East Iberville was explosive, and we did not think we could keep them out of the end zone all night,” Grand Lakc coach Jeff Wainwright said. “When they scored and took the lead, I told our guys to just hold on and keep playing. That is what we did.”
With the win, Grand Lake (8-1) completes an improbable run the title game. Months after it looked like the Hornets would not have a season because of the damage done by Hurricane Laura, Grand Lake advances to play top-seeded Oak Grove (10-0) in the Class 1A title game set for 11 a.m. Dec. 28, in Natchitoches.
Murrell ran for 134 yards on 25 carries and scored the game’s first touchdown in the third quarter. He also did much of the heavy lifting as the Hornets ran 31 second-half plays to compared to 15 for the Tigers (7-2).
The game between the two first-time semifinalists was scoreless at halftime. Each team had three possessions. East Iberville ran for 70 yards but had a net gain of 35 by halftime because of two big negative yardage plays. It wasn’t much better for the Hornets, who had 28 net rushing yards at halftime.
East Iberville was moving the ball on its first possession of the second half when Cole Mott stripped the ball away from the Tigers’ Skylar Jones and Kyler Little recovered.
Grand Lake then drove 64 yards in 10 plays with Murrell scoring on a 15-yard run that made it 7-0 with 1:20 left in the third quarter.
But 26 seconds later, East Iberville took the lead. Jaden Williams busted through the middle and ran 85 yards for a TD. Quarterback Roderique Valentine ran for a 2-point conversion that gave the Tigers an 8-7 lead with 54 to go in the third period. Williams led EIHS with 135 yards on eight carries.
The ensuing kickoff led to a penalty. The Tigers’ kicker missed the ball and tried kicking it again. The penalty gave Grand Lake the ball at the EIHS 30.
Murrell carried four times on the drive, but quarterback Connor Guillotte scored on a 1-yard run that gave the Hornets a 13-8 lead with 8:33 remaining.
East Iberville drove all the way to the GLHS 21. But on fourth-and-2, Grand Lake stopped Valentine for no gain. The Hornets took over and ran out the clock.
Joseph congratulated Grand Lake afterward.
“Hats off to them … they did what they needed to do,” Joseph said. “Some mistakes hurt us tonight. I am so proud of these guys. We didn’t win, but they made history."
Next week, Grand Lake continues its historic run.
“Look at this … it is amazing,” Wainwright said. “All of these people here are going back to damaged homes or are living in trailers. They’ve been with us every step of the way and I’m happy to be a part of it.”