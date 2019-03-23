Baseball
St. John 2, University 1
St. John 000 000 1—1 3 1
University 000 010 1—2 9 2
W — Grant Blanchard (4-2). L — Brock Slaton (1-2); Leaders: ST. JOHN: Connor Barbee (2-4, RBI), Adam Blanchard (2-4, RBI), Grant Blanchard (2-4); UNIVERSITY: Reid Segar (1-3, 2B, run); Records: St. John 13-5; University 13-5
Catholic 4, Zachary 2
Zachary 000 100 1—2 5 0
Catholic High 300 100 x—4 5 0
W — B. Perry. L — L. Felder. Leaders: ZACHARY: K. Landry (1-2, RBI); CATHOLIC HIGH: K. Cullins (1-3, 2 RBIs)
Zachary 17, Catholic 8
Zachary 003 732 2—17 12 2
Catholic 001 052 0 —8 10 4
W — Z. Farr. L — N. Judice. Leaders: ZACHARY: C. David (2-4, 2 Rs, RBI), K. Brown (2-4, run, 4 RBIs), D. Jackson (2-5, 2 Rs, 3 RBIs), B. Hernandez (2-3, 2 Rs); CATHOLIC: A. Ainsworth (2-4, 2 runs, 2 RBIs), Z. Ordeneaux (2-3, 2 runs, 3 RBIs), J. Thomas (2-4, run), E. Hebert (2-4, 2 RBIs)
Softball
Brusly 6, Thomas Jefferson 3
Thomas Jefferson 300 000 0—3 7 3
Brusly 200 000 4—6 7 1
W — Saylor Young (9-0). L — Mackenzie Bourgeois. Leaders: THOMAS JEFFERSON: Brooke Taylor (2-4, 2B, R), Isabella Landeche (1-3, 2B, 2 RBIs); BRUSLY: Mary Catherine Comeaux (2-4, 2 Rs, 2B, HR, RBI), Caroline Gassie (1-4, Grand Slam, 4 RBIs, run); Records: Thomas Jefferson 9-4; Brusly 23-0
Brusly 9, Kaplan 0
Kaplan 000 000 0—0 1 0
Brusly 300 420 x—9 15 0
W — Mary Catherine Comeaux (14-0). L — Charaina Chargoif; Leaders: KAPLAN: Meryl Guidry (1-3); BRUSLY: Angel Bradford (4-4, 2 HR, 6 RBIs, 2 Rs), Britt Bourgoyne (3-4, 2 Rs, RBI); Records: Kaplan 13-5
Track and field
West Feliciana Bank of St. Francisville Relays
Girls
Track
100: 1. Dyamond Cowen, Northeast, 12.63. 2. Meghan Joshua, Dutchtown, 13.14. 3. Shakira
Whitaker, West Feliciana, 13.27.
200: 1. Dyamond Cowen, Northeast, 26.46. 2. Jordin Washington, New Iberia, 27.19. 3. Erica
Green, Northeast, 27.54.
400: 1. Mary Kathryn Underwood, Episcopal, 1:01.72. 2. Aliana Henry, New Iberia, 1:04.54. 3.
Bra’lazjae Butts, New Iberia, 1:04.88.
800: 1. Mathilde Fox-Smith, West Feliciana, 2:32.64. 2. Simone Mixon, Dutchtown, 2:34.45. 3.
Jennie Stauss, Episcopal, 2:37.22.
1600: 1. Adele Broussard, Episcopal, 5:25.92. 2. Madeline Dansky, Episcopal, 6:20.03. 3.
Kaylee Braud, Dutchtown, 6:35.52.
3200: 1. Adele Broussard, Episcopal, 11:31.00. 2. Kelly Goff, West Feliciana, 11:51.00. 3. Grace Spriggs, Dutchtown, 12:09.00.
100 hurdles: 1. Kennedy London, West Feliciana, 15.14. 2. Karanay Alexander, Cecilia, 15.89.
3. Regan West, St. Amant, 16.50.
300 hurdles: 1. Regan West, St. Amaant, 48.90. 2. Bethany Reid, Episcopal, 51.27. 3. Karanay
Alexander, Cecelia, 51.30.
4x100: 1. New Iberia, 50.36. 2. West Feliciana, 51.34. 3. Northeast, 53.27.
4x200: 1. West Feliciana, 1:47.51. 2. Northeast, 1:52.23. 3. St. Amant, 1:52.87.
4x400: 1. Episcopal, 4:18.76. 2. West Feliciana, 4:26.76. 3. St. Amant, 4:36.11.
4x800: 1. West Feliciana, 10:30.20. 2. Episcopal, 11:03.20. 3. Dutchtown, 11:05.90.
Field
High jump: 1. Izzy Besselman, Episcopal, 5-2. 2. Destiny Mitchell, West Feliciana, 5-0. 3. Francie Oliver, Episcopal, 4-10.
Pole vault: 1. Sarah Braud, St. Amant, 10-07. 2. Caitlyn Turner, West Feliciana, 7-06. 3. Victoria
Verberne, Jewel Sumner, 7-00.
Long jump: 1. Kennedy London, West Feliciana, 17-01.50. 2. Destiny Mitchell, West Feliciana, 16-07.75. 3. Karanay Alexander, Cecilia, 16-02.25.
Triple jump: 1. Taylor Simmons, St. Amant, 33-08.00. 2. Karanay Alexander, Cecelia, 33-01.75. 3. Honesty Mitchell, West Feliciana, 32-09.50.
Shot put: 1. Chelsey McClay, Dutchtown, 33-05.25. 2. Samillion Mims, West Feliciana, 31-06.50. 3. Daesha Chambers, Dutchtown, 30-10.25.
Discus: 1. Destiny Carter, West Feliciana, 100-06.50. 2. Regine Johnson, New Iberia, 94-06.50. 3. Brooke Stewart, St. Amant, 91-11.
Javelin: 1. Regine Johnson, New Iberia, 89-11. 2. Louanna Cluse, Cecelia, 85-06. 3. Lakrira Williams, East Feliciana, 83-05.
Boys
Track
100: 1. Richard Lee, Jewel Sumner, 10.91. 2. Dylan Sampson, Dutchtown, 11.16. 3. Danarious Journet, Cecelia, 11.44.
200: 1. Londyn Roberts, New Iberia, 22.33. 2. Markel Linzer, New Iberia, 22.70. 3. Richard Lee, Jewel Sumner, 22.96.
400: 1. Richard Davis, East Feliciana, 50.40. 2. Todd McInnis, Episcopal, 52.86. 3. Kenyon Hebert, St. Amant, 53.23.
800: 1. Trevor Babcock, Episcopal, 2:01.68. 2. Austin Broussard, Episcopal, 2:02.72. 3. Colin Ducote, Dutchtown, 2:04.50.
1600: 1. James Christian, Episcopal, 4:35.49. 2. David Whitehurst, Episcopal, 4:45.92. 3. Caden Theriot, Cecelia, 5:00.08.
3200: 1. James Christian, 10:10.00. 2. David Whitehurst, Episcopal, 10:17.00. 3. Wyatt Barbe, West Feliciana, 10:38.00.
110 hurdles: 1. Bryce Williams, New Iberia, 15.54. 2. Braddock Lord, Dutchtown, 15.71. 3. Jax Melancon, St. Amant, 16.53.
300 hurdles: 1. Dominic Haney, Jewel Sumner, 40.73. 2. Bryce Williams, New Iberia, 42.53. 3. Braddock, Dutchtown, 42.97.
4x100 relay: 1. West Feliciana, 43.39. 2. Dutchtown, 43.61. 3. New Iberia, 43.64.
4x200: 1. Episcopal, 1:31.63. 2. Dutchtown, 1:32.61. 3. Cecelia, 1:32.72.
4x400: 1. Episcopal, 3:27.56. 2. West Feliciana, 3:32.13. 3. West Feliciana B, 3:39.30.
4x800: 1. New Iberia, 8:50.10. 2. Episcopal, 8:55.00. 3. Jewel Sumner, 9:02.70.
Field
High jump: 1. Bryce Williams, New Iberia, 5-10.50. 2. Jamarius Snowden, Northeast, 5-10. 3. Andrew Lewis, Cecelia, 5-08.
Pole vault: 1. Logan Stevens, St. Amant, 13-06. 2. Aiden Holland, West Feliciana, 12-06.00. 3. Grayson Yorek, Episcopal, 12-00.00.
Long jump: 1. Richard Davis, East Feliciana, 21-02.00. 2. Jace Cazabat, West Feliciana, 20-07.25. 3. Joshua Mason, New Iberia, 20-03.25.
Triple jump: 1. Markel Linzer, New Iberia, 41-04.50. 2. Amire Ledet, New Iberia, 41-02.75. 3. Dylan Mehrotra, Episcopal, 40-02.00.
Shot put: 1. Chester Martin, Jewel Sumner, 50-07.75. 2. Beau Gremillion, St. Amant, 48-04.50. 3. Elijah Cretian, Cecelia, 47-02.25.
Discus: 1. Quoshane Kelly, Northeast, 142-01.50. 2. Noah Hebert, St. Amant, 136-06.50. 3. Trent Hughes, Dutchtown, 134-09.
Javelin: 1. Darren Taylor, Northeast, 153-10. 2. Haven Bruce, St. Amant, 153-07. 3. Collin Parent, St. Amant, 152-05.
John Williams Relays
At Port Allen
Girls
Team Scores: 1. Plaquemine, 138. 2. Lee High, 118. 3. Port Allen, 72. 4. Pine Prairie, 48. 5. Catholic-Point Coupee, 44. 6. Glen Oaks, 41. 7. Avoyelles, 29. 8. French Settlement, 15.
Track
100: 1. Jerenie Jackson, Lee High, 12.41. 2. Troyanna Pichon, Catholic High Pointe Coupee, 12.93. 3. Markeisha Hives, Lee High, 13.20.
200: 1. Mareiah Harris, Plaquemine, 25.19. 2. Jerenie Jackson, Lee High, 25.37. 3. Christian Hitchens, Lee High, 26.77.
400: 1. Makeriah Harris, Plaquemine, 58.38. 2. Latyra McKneely, Glen Oaks, 1:02.72. 3. Jasmine Butler, Port Allen, 1:03.00.
800: 1. Phoebe Kanidy, Lee High, 2:51.00. 2. Jenna Guidry, Catholic High Pointe Coupee, 2:58.00. 3. Tyrielle Watkins, Plaquemine, 3:03.00.
1600: 1. Phoebe Kanidy, Lee High, 6:13.00. 2. Jenna Smith, Catholic High Pointe Coupee, 6:21.00. 3. Emily Vidrine, Pine Prairie, 6:22.00.
3200: 1. Emily Vidrine, Pine Prairie, 14:16.00. 2. Gracie McCall, Pine Prairie, 14:44.00. 3. Elizabeth Melancon, Catholic High Pointe Coupee, 15:31.00.
100 hurdles: 1. Makeriah Harris, Plaquemine, 16.53. 2. Sincere Wilson, Plaquemine, 19.64. 3. Dannah Martin, French Settlement, 23.43.
300 hurdles: 1. Trinity Sion, Glen Oaks, 50.82. 2. Adrian Walker, Plaquemine, 51.44. 3. Nicole Trower, Avoyelles, 53.04.
4x100: 1. Lee High, 50.91. 2. Plaquemine, 52.38. 3. Avoyelles, 53.00.
4x200: 1. Lee High, 1:45.37. 2. Plaquemine, 1:49.78. 3. Avoyelles, 1:51.33.
4x400: 1. Port Allen, 4:37.00. 2. Glen Oaks, 4:44.96. 3. Plaquemine, 4:45.79.
Field
High jump: 1. Kennedy Washington, Plaquemine, 5-02. 2. Jalaiya Johnson, Lee High, 5-00. 3. Michelle Jackson, Lee High, 4-10.
Long jump: 1. Asia George, Pine Prairie, 15-07. 2. Raven Murphy, Port Allen, 15-06. 3. Jasmine Wright, Glen Oaks, 14-00.
Triple jump: 1. De’Juan Williams, Plaquemine, 33-00. 2. Brionna James, Plaquemine, 29-00. 3. Lauren Webre, Catholic High, 26-00.
Shot put: 1. Emily Nichols, Port Allen, 36-03. 2. Rickia Lenoir, Port Allen, 35-09.50. 3. Elise Adams, Lee High, 35-09.
Discus: 1. Emily Nichols, Port Allen, 105-10. 2. Elise Adams, Lee High, 101-00. 3. Rickia Lenoir, Port Allen, 78-07.
Javelin: 1. McKayla Ferguson, Plaquemine, 95-00. 2. Jaidyn Reed, Plaquemine, 89-00.25. 3. Tiara Jones, Port Allen, 88-00.
Boys
Team Scores: 1. Port Allen, 196. 2. Glen Oaks, 97. 3. Lee High, 78. 4. Plaquemine, 71. 5. Catholic High Point Coupee, 38. 6. French Settlement, 28. 7. Avoyelles, 7. 8. Pine Prairie, 6.
Track
100: 1. Miles Hopkins, Port Allen, 11.04. 2. Mekyle Franklin, Port Allen, 11.05. 3. Derek Williams, Lee High, 11.37.
200: 1. LaTroy Lathers, Glen Oaks, 22.22. 2. Miles Hopkins, Port Allen, 22.56. 3. Tywane Ransome, Glen Oaks, 22.93.
400: 1. LaTroy Lathers, Glen Oaks, 50.70. 2. Tayshaun Wells, Glen Oaks, 51.72. 3. Eric Douglas, Lee High, 54.06.
800: 1. Lawrence Morgan, Lee High, 2:10.00. 2. Kiren Smith, Glen Oaks, 2:17.00. 3. Cedric Chambers, Glen Oaks, 2:22.00.
1600: 1. Taiye Collins, Lee High, 5:16.00. 2. Cameron Decoteau, Catholic High, 5:16.00. 3. Isaiah John, Lee High, 5:35.00.
3200: 1. Cameron Decoteau, Catholic High, 12:18.00. 2. Carruth Cointment, French Settlement, 15:29.00.
110 hurdles: 1. Julian Jarvis, Port Allen, 17.00. 2. Tyran Williams, Port Allen, 18.07. 3. Jarrett Hall, Plaquemine, 18.94.
300 hurdles: 1. Donaldvon Williams, Plaquemine, 43.38. 2. Kiren Smith, Glen Oaks, 43.62. 3. Chris Murphy, Port Allen, 45.70.
4x100: 1. Port Allen, 43.87. 2. Lee High, 44.31. 3. Glen Oaks, 45.87.
4x200: 1. Lee High, 1:31.26. 2. Port Allen, 1:37.43. 3. Catholic High Point Coupee, 1:38.91.
4x400: 1. Glen Oaks, 3:30.01. 2. Lee High, 3:30.95. 3. Port Allen, 3:44.62.
Field
High jump: 1. Gerrod Franklin, Port Allen, 6-00. 2. Julian Jarvis, Port Allen, 5-10. 3. Francis Hartwick, French Settlement, 5-08.
Long jump: 1. Chris Murphy, Port Allen, 21-05. 2. Kiren Smith, Glen Oaks, 21-00. 3. Miles Hopkins, Port Allen, 20-07.
Triple jump: 1. LaTroy Lathers, Glen Oaks, 45-01. 2. Miles Hopkins, Port Allen, 43-05. 3. Chris Murphy, Port Allen, 40-09.50.
Shot put: 1. Traveon Scott, Port Allen, 50-03.50. 2. Brockhim Wicks, Plaquemine, 45-01. 3. Calvin Adolp, Lee High, 41-10.
Discus: 1. Traveon Scott, Port Allen, 160-00. 2. Trevonte Shepherd, Port Allen, 92-08. 3. Cameron Romero, French Settlement, 89-00.
Javelin: 1. Traveon Scott, Port Allen, 128-00. 2. Zayien Bouvay, Plaquemine, 124-00.25. 3. Jordan Antoine, Port Allen, 119-00.75.