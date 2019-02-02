DUTCHTOWN — Seventh-seeded Dutchtown attacked the Slidell goal relentlessly Saturday afternoon eventually wearing down the Tigers in a 7-0 win in the first round of the Division I boys soccer playoffs.
In the first 27 minutes, Dutchtown (12-3-6) got off 15 shots, 10 on goal, before Zayne Zezulka broke the ice with a goal in the 28th minute.
Brock Shadle-Colon scored the first of his three goals in the 37th minute for a 2-0 lead that the Griffins took into halftime. Dutchtown put the game out of reach with four goals in the first 13 minutes of the second half.
Ayden Rawashdeh scored twice in the second half, and Derick Montoya added Dutchtown’s final goal in the 61st minute.
“It was all about our team’s movement and communication. They allowed that to happen,” said Shadle-Colon, who recorded his first hat trick at Dutchtown.
With the win, Dutchtown moves into the regional round of the playoffs and will play at No. 7 Lafayette. The game will be a rematch of sorts with the teams having played at Dutchtown on Tuesday in a match Lafayette won 4-2.
“This has team dealt with disappointment in the playoffs in previous years,” Dutchtown coach Marcus Dyer said. “We haven’t put forth the performance we know we can, and we’re doing our best to not let that happen again.”
Slidell (12-6-2), which was making its first playoff appearance since 2004, took only one shot in the first half, when it rarely pushed the ball into Dutchtown’s third of the field. The Tigers had six shots for the game, while Dutchtown totaled 34.
“(Dutchtown) is a really good team. We played our hardest, but we couldn’t get the results,” Slidell team captain Irvin Luna said.
Dutchtown had chances to score from the start.
In the eighth minute, Brendon Jackson sent a crossing pass from right of the goal. Shadle-Colon’s header hit the right post before it was saved by Slidell goalkeeper Jorge Ovalle.
Shadle-Colon also missed on headers inside the box in the 12th and 18th minutes.
In the 28th minute, Zezulka took possession 25 yards out and left of the goal. With his back to the goal, Zezulka spun to his right and placed his kick into the upper left corner of the net.
A Slidell handling foul in the 37th minute preceded Dutchtown’s second goal. From 40 yards out, David Hopkins sent the kick into the penalty box, where Shadle-Colon headed the ball into the net.
In the 44th minute, Zezulka centered the ball from the right corner setting up Shadle-Colon for a one-on-one goal.
Rawashdeh scored his goals in the next six minutes as Dyer began to work new players into the game.
Ovalle finished with six saves while Dutchtown goalkeeper Nico Gautreaux had three.