NATCHITOCHES — St. Joseph’s Academy and Parkview Baptist compete in different classifications and have been on opposite ends of the cross country spectrum.
Their worlds collided in a championship way at the Ochsner/LHSAA Cross Country State meet held Tuesday at Northwestern State.
The Redstickers won their sixth straight Class 5A girls title in unexpected fashion. Parkview won the first boys cross country in school history in 3A.
“I’ve been waiting for this since these guys were in fourth grade,” PBS senior Wyatt Whipp said. “I knew when they joined the team we would be good. But to do this … I don’t have words to describe it.”
Catholic High (5A boys) and St. Michael (4A girls) were runner-up finishers on the final day of the two-day LHSAA meet.
University High’s John Hall Hays, a sophomore, won the 3A individual title with a three-mile time of 16 minutes, 29.6 seconds.
Parkview made sure the team race wasn’t close, scoring 48 points to finish ahead of E.D. White (84) and U-High (96). Whipp led the way with a fourth-place finish for Eagles, who like UHS had three runners in the top 10.
“I thought it would be a coin flip,” PBS coach Chad Landry said. “I told them if we ran as a pack, we would win because we were the deepest team.”
It was the first individual title for U-High's Hays. “This has been the goal all along … to win it,” he said. “It was a smooth race.”
St. Joseph’s coach Mark Lahaye often says he never knows who his top runners will be in any given race for his top-ranked team. The script was flipped with a freshman, No. 5 runner Michelle Daigle, placing seventh.
“I am a basketball player. Early in the year, I had ankle problems and I struggled. I didn’t finish a couple of races,” Daigle said “They (SJA team) encouraged me. I saw my team struggling today, so I pushed as hard as I could.”
The Redstickers had 55 points to place ahead of Ruston (66). Daigle ran a 19:09.7. Hannah Vaughn (eighth) also was in the top 10. Senior Alexis Napoli, slotted as the Redstickers’ No. 7 runner, placed fourth on the team and 14th overall.
Jesuit’s record-setting score of 22 points ended Catholic’s string four straight 5A boys titles. The Bears had 81 points. Daniel Sullivan placed seventh to lead Catholic.
“When the other team has a day like that, you congratulate them,” Catholic coach Pete Boudreaux said.
St. Michael edged out a Teurlings Catholic in the 4A girls race. SMHS had not beaten the Rebels all year. Sayla Fogo (ninth) led the Warriors.
“This might be one of our biggest upsets,” SMHS coach Neil Borel said.