St. Michael has scored more than 30 points in each of its two District 7-4A games, but coach Joey Sanchez is quick to point out that defense has played an important role.
The Warriors (4-3, 2-0) won both games and find themselves tied with upstart Istrouma (2-5, 2-0) for the district lead. Much like Plaquemine, which won what was then district 6-4A last season, St. Michael is the only league team with a winning record.
After opening district play with a 31-14 win over Broadmoor, St. Michael followed with a key win, 31-14 at Plaquemine. The Green Devils were picked to repeat as district champions in a preseason poll of the district’s coaches.
“What we do is based on our defense,” Sanchez said. “They’ve kept us in many games. We’re a ball-control team, and we want to possess the football and shorten the game. Our defense does a lot of work, and they’ve been the mainstay for us.”
Upperclassmen lead the way for the Warriors defense. Linemen Luke Wilson, Demond Garner and Mark Albano have been steady up front along with linebacker Eric Thibodeaux. The secondary has been paced by Connor Badeaux and Codi Williams.
Offensively, Badeaux has been hard to keep out of the end zone in district play. He has scored five touchdowns — three rushing and two receiving. Williams has 25 carries for 124 yards and a touchdown in the two league games, and Nicholas Johnson has rushed 24 times for 113 yards.
It all adds up to a scenario in which St. Michael is considered the favorite to win the district with three games left. First up is a visit to Tara on Friday for a date with a team the Warriors defeated 35-14 last year.
“One of our goals before the season was to win district, and the way we’ve started, we’ve given ourselves a chance for that,” Sanchez said. “We’re taking it week by week, because any one of our last three opponents can beat anybody. Right now, we’re just looking ahead to Tara.”
Also playing on Friday, Istrouma will look to keep pace with St. Michael when it visits Plaquemine. The Indians dropped their first five games but righted their ship with wins over Belaire (42-0) and Tara (24-20).
The Tara win was particularly satisfying for an Istrouma team that had struggled in close games earlier in the season.
“We’ve been on the other side of those type games where we fell short,” Istrouma coach Jeremy Gradney said. “It's just good for the kids to see things go in a different direction. We felt like we beat ourselves in some of the games, so it was good for the kids to see if you stick with it and you stay positive, then things will go your way.”
LeVeon Moss did most of Istrouma’s scoring with 14 carries for 112 yards and three touchdowns. He got help from Donald Crayton, who ran for 63 yards and a TD, and Quez Martin, who had a 64-yard reception.
On defense, Roddrick Cook had seven tackles and two of Istrouma’s four sacks. Linebacker Brandell Bell recorded a team-high nine tackles, while Davonte Wilson (seven tackles, fumble recovery) and TyQuan Stewart (three tackles, interception) also came up big.
“This is a true uphill battle for us to face (Plaquemine),” Gradney said. “We have to take everything we’ve learned and make sure we do the right things.”