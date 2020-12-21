WALKER — When his team got outscored 25-2 in the second quarter, things did not look good for tourney host Walker High and Warren Young Jr.
But the Wildcats turned the tables in their first game since Dec. 6. Young sank a jumper with 13.3 seconds remaining to give the Wildcats a 56-55 victory over Bossier to close the first day of the Walker Christmas Challenge.
Young scored a team-high 18 points for Walker (2-2), which plays Ponchatoula at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday as the three-day tourney continues.
“I feel good about it,” Young said of the game winner. “I was a little scared to shoot it at first, but I had to help us win the game.
“We haven’t had a lot of practices or games because of the quarantine. But we are bouncing back.”
University High and Jehovah-Jireh were the other Monday winners. The tourney will feature 13 games during the next two days.
The Wildcats led 22-11 after one quarter. Jaylen Mitchell scored Walker’s lone basket in the second period.
Joseph Manning, who finished with a game-high 28 points for Bossier, had eight points in the second period. LaKavin Thomas added six for the Bearcats. Walker answered with an 18-7 third-quarter surge.
“We usually have eight to 10 games at this point,” Walker coach Anthony Schiro said. “It’s just one of those things … 2020. You never know what is going to happen or when you will get to play.
“We were out for 10 days and only had three practices. I thought our guys played real tough … real gritty.”
Walker's Donald Butler (12) and Gavin Harris (11) also scored in double digits.
“Coach has really been pushing us, and it felt good to be back out there,” Butler said. “We had to turn it back up because we wanted to win. These games this week are very important. We had a long break and now we’ve got to get after it.”
Other games
U-High beat Ponchatoula 67-50 in the first game, while Jehovah-Jireh beat Live Oak 70-51.
Action resumes at 11 a.m. with Denham Springs taking on Assumption.