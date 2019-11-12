Many athletes announce their commitments well in advance of the NCAA’s fall early signing period. But there is always the chance for a surprise and McKinley High girls basketball player Kenyal Perry is it in 2019.
The 6-foot-7 post player is set to sign with Texas A&M during a 9:30 a.m. Wednesday ceremony in the school auditorium that will include teammates Erica Lafayette (Rutgers) and Madison Branch (Xavier).
“That is factual … she (Perry) is going to sign with Texas A&M,” first-year McKinley coach Temeka Johnson said. “More than anything else, I’m excited for all the girls getting the opportunity to play college basketball and excited about their signing generating positive publicity for our school.
“Kenyal played in Houston last year and I think Texas A&M has had eyes on her. Height is one thing you can’t coach, but along with that she is very athletic.”
Perry played at McKinley for parts of two years and then moved to the Houston area. A family move brought her back to Baton Rouge and McKinley over the summer.
The other signing-day surprise will come at 1 p.m. Wednesday when Zachary High track star Sean Burrell signs with a yet-to-be announced school at ZHS’ Jerry Boudreaux Athletic Center. Burrell announced that his list of finalists are LSU, Texas, Florida, Texas A&M and Oregon. He is one of the nation’s top 400 and 200 meters runners and also competes in the 110 hurdles.
ZHS girls basketball player Osha Cummings (Northwestern State) will sign at 10 a.m. also at the Boudreaux Center.
Other Wednesday signing ceremonies include:
ST. JOSEPH’S ACADEMY: 12:30 p.m., library; Beach volleyball: Amber Haynes (LSU); Soccer: Madison Corey of St. Joseph’s Academy (Mississippi College).
UNIVERSITY HIGH: 12:45 p.m., gym; baseball pitchers Dylan Carmouche (Mississippi State) and Thomas Sotile (Northwestern State), shortstop Will Safford (LSU), Derrek Lathan (Mississippi College) and help lead the list of U-High signees. Track: sprinter DJ Morton (Southeastern).
LIVE OAK: 1 p.m., library; Baseball: Rhett Rosevear (Southeastern); 1:20 p.m., gym; Girls basketball: Dijone Flowers (Lamar).
DENHAM SPRINGS: 1:45 p.m., gym; Girls basketball: Kate Thompson (Wisconsin); Baseball: Gabe Spedale (LSU-Eunice); Softball: Paige Luquette (LSU-Eunice); Tennis: Paige Duncan (James Madison).
Basketball jamborees
Basketball action for Class 5A to 1A teams begins with jamboree action on Wednesday and Thursday.
Zachary High (boys) and St Joseph’s Academy (girls) are set to host jamborees Wednesday. Port Allen (boys and girls), St. Amant (boys and girls), Scotlandville (boys and girls), Tara (boys) and Walker (boys and girls) are set to host Thursday jamborees.
Wednesday
St. Joseph’s Academy Jamboree
At SJA
Girls
Episcopal vs. Woodlawn, 5 p.m.
St. Michael vs. Central Private, 6 p.m.
St. Joseph's Academy vs. Zachary, 7 p.m.
Zachary Jamboree
At ZHS
Main gym
Boys
Central vs. Hammond, 5 p.m.
East Ascension vs. Lee, 5:50 p.m.
Catholic vs. West Feliciana, 6:40 p.m.
Madison Prep vs. Zachary, 7:30 p.m.
Auxiliary gym
Boys
Catholic freshmen vs. Zachary freshmen, 5 p.m.
Catholic JV vs. Hammond JV, 5:50 p.m.
East Ascension JV vs. Zachary JV, 6:40 p.m.
Thursday
Port Allen Jamboree
At PAHS
Main gym
Collegiate Baton Rouge vs. Thrive Academy boys, 5 p.m.
Port Allen vs. Broadmoor girls, 5:40 p.m.
Belaire vs. Dunham boys, 6:10 p.m.
Brusly vs. Livonia girls, 6:50 p.m.
Port Allen vs. Livonia boys, 7:30 p.m.
McKinley vs. Brusly boys, 8:10 p.m.
Auxiliary gym
Collegiate Baton Rouge vs. Capitol girls, 5 p.m.
Brusly JV vs. Thrive Academy JV girls, 5:40 p.m.
St. Amant Jamboree
At SAHS
St. Amant vs. Dutchtown girls, 5 p.m.
St. Amant JV vs. Parkview Baptist JV boys, 6 p.m.
Dutchtown vs. Donaldsonville, 7 p.m.
St. Amant vs. Parkview Baptist, 8 p.m.
Scotlandville Jamboree
At Scotlandville
Scotlandville vs. Baker girls, 5 p.m.
Istrouma vs. Northeast boys, 5:45 p.m.
Baker vs. Southern Lab boys, 6:30 p.m.
Scotlandville vs. Broadmoor boys, 7:15 p.m.
Tara Jamboree
At Tara
Boys
Cristo Rey vs. Glen Oaks, 5:10 p.m.
Woodlawn vs. False River Academy, 6 p.m.
Mentorship Academy vs. St. Michael, 6:50 p.m.
Capitol vs. Tara, 7:40 p.m.
Walker Jamboree
At WHS
Albany vs. Denham Springs boys, 5 p.m.
Live Oak vs. Amite boys, 5:45 p.m.
Walker vs. Amite girls, 6:30 p.m.
Walker vs. Episcopal boys, 7:15 p.m.