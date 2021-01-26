When the Denham Springs boys soccer team plays to its capabilities, coach Miller Hilliard said he believes the Yellow Jackets are as good as any team in the state.
Tuesday night the Yellow Jackets proved his point.
After a 1-1 first-half tie, Blaze Restivo and Axel Agurcia each scored goals to lead Denham Springs to a 3-1 win at Catholic High in a matchup between two of the top-rated teams in Division I.
Catholic (11-2, 3-1 Division I, District 3) came into the match rated first in the LHSAA's unofficial power ratings and was ranked No. 2 in the latest Louisiana High School Soccer Coaches Association poll. It didn’t keep Denham Springs (12-3-2, 4-0) from snapping a five-match losing streak to the Bears.
The Yellow Jackets, who host St. Amant on Friday, will likely improve on their No. 7 spot in the power ratings.
“Catholic is one of, if not the best team in the state,” Hilliard said. “But, I’ve said this before, I like my 11 versus anybody. When we play our style of football as hard as we can play, I don’t think there’s anybody that’s better than us.”
Restivo gave the Yellow Jackets a 2-1 lead less than a minute into the second half. From left of the Catholic goal, Skyler Hecht sent a pass over to goalkeeper Jacob Johnson. Restivo intercepted the pass, and facing Johnson one-on-one, quickly sent a scoring kick into the left side of the net.
It was the second goal for Restivo, who put the Yellow Jackets on top 1-0 in the 32nd minute.
Agurcia’s goal, his 27th of the season, came in the 53rd minute as he split three Catholic defenders chasing down a ball sent into the penalty box. His score had Catholic on the ropes as time wore down.
“They made three defensive errors, and we scored off of every one,” Restivo said. “The second goal, I was coming to the middle, and they tried to play it to the goalie. I just stopped it with my left foot and knocked it in.”
Catholic scored on a penalty kick late in the first half after Kamren Rome chased down a ball into the Denham Springs box. Goalkeeper Matthew Scherp fouled Rome when he failed to control the ball.
Rome put his penalty kick into the left side of the net, and the teams went to halftime tied 1-1.
“Credit to Denham. I thought they outworked us, and they were better than us in a lot of phases,” Catholic coach Jonathan Brunet said. “At this level it's tough to bounce back from some uncharacteristic mistakes.”
Scherp finished with three saves. Catholic got one save from Rhett DeBlieux, who manned the Bears goal in the first half, and five second-half saves from Johnson.