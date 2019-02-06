It was celebration day at Zachary High School.
Five football players were recognized for signing national letters of intent during a ceremony at the school Wednesday.
Chandler Whitfield, Khris Simmons and Caleb Jackson signed and sent their papers on the first day of the traditional signing period. In the December early period, Tyler Judson signed with Tulane and Taylor Milton signed with New Mexico State.
This Zachary senior class finished 50-9 in four seasons with three Class 5A state championships.
“This is a huge day for our program and the young men sitting up here and their family,” Zachary coach David Brewerton said. “I’m so proud of each one of you. This senior class has had an unbelievable run at Zachary High School.”
Whitfield, a wide receiver, chose UL-Monroe, and Simmons, another wideout, signed with Prairie View, respectively. Defensive lineman Caleb Jackson signed with Nicholls State.
Whitfield (5-foot-8, 155 pounds), who caught 55 passes as a senior, was committed to Nicholls State but eventually settled on ULM “because I liked the coaching staff and my teammates. It’s like a brotherhood over there. I pattern my game after Antonio Brown and have fun with the game.”
Brewerton said Whitfield is an electric football player who can change the game quickly as a receiver or kick returner.
Simmons (6-2, 180) had a breakout year as a junior but was plagued by a leg injury as a senior.
“I feel like Prairie View is going to get me the ball, and it’s going to be crazy out there,” Simmons said. “We have a good chance of running the table in the SWAC. Chandler and I competed against each other and made each other better. I’m working on getting my strength and speed back.”
Jackson (6-1, 250) was a three-year starter and had three sacks in the 5A title game against West Monroe. He projects as a defensive end.
“I decided to go to Nicholls State (on) Monday afternoon,” Jackson said. “It was really special to have this signing ceremony with my teammates. They’re all hard-working guys.”
Judson (6-0, 190) projects as a strong safety for Tulane. He had three interceptions, 48 tackles, six pass deflections and a strip fumble as a senior.
“Tulane was a four-year decision for me,” said Judson, a team captain. “Their architectural program is in the Top 10 nationally, so that made my decision easier.”
Milton (6-2, 210) projects as an outside linebacker.
“I’ve always dreamed about being a part of a signing ceremony like this,” Milton said. “I’m looking forward to moving to Las Cruces, New Mexico. I love the mountains and my teammates.”
Brewerton said Milton is a versatile player who can play in the box or outside the box.
“He’s got good coverage skills too, and was our long snapper,” Brewerton said. “He enjoys playing special teams.”
It was a special day at Zachary.