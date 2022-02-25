Episcopal had the kind of basketball season it hoped for all along, winning enough games to play for a state championship for the first time.
The Knights knew before they faced top-seeded Lafayette Christian in the Division III state final Friday at the Alario Center in Westwego that they would be in for an uphill climb. LCA had won its two previous postseason games by 62 and 55 points.
But when the final buzzer sounded for Episcopal in a 63-36 loss, coach Taylor Mims Wharton felt plenty of pride for how her players performed.
“I’m proud of our fight,” she said. “We kept it close early, and that’s what we wanted to do. We wanted to fight. Our two words coming into this game were ‘believe’ and ‘fight.’ I think we did both of those. We didn’t back down. We didn’t take no for an answer. I’m just so proud of our girls.”
Episcopal kept the score close into the second quarter, trailing 13-10, when Lafayette Christian scored 11 consecutive points. LCA’s Ideara Herbert hit a corner 3-pointer just before the halftime buzzer for a 27-13 lead.
Form there, the lead grew. Standout sophomore Jada Richard was named the outstanding player for the game with 14 points, nine assists and four rebounds. She was among four LCA players to score in double figures.
Episcopal sophomore point guard Sarah Bonnecaze led her team in scoring with 13 points. Junior Blair Smith had 10 points and nine rebounds. Senior Izzy Besselman, an LSU commitment, had nine points, five rebounds and four assists.
“We worked for this during the season,” Besselman said. “This was our goal and we got here. We knew coming in this was going to be a tough game. I’m proud of our point guard, Sarah. She really stepped up. We had fight. We were saying every quarter, let’s not give up. We came into this game believing and we stayed believing throughout the game.”