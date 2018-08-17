At Shelby, N.C.
Veterans Field/Keeter Stadium
Pool play
Thursday
Wilmington, Delaware, 3, Dubuque County, Iowa, 0
Gauthier Amedee 1, Braintree, Mass., 0
Friday
Gauthier Amedee, La., Post 81 5, Wilmington, Del., Post 1, 4
6 p.m. – Dubuque County, Iowa Post 137 (0-1) vs. Braintree, Mass., Post 86 (0-1), 6 p.m.
Saturday
Midland, Mich., Post 165 vs. Las Vegas Post 40, noon
Randolph County, N.C., Post 45 vs. Meridian, Idaho, Post 113, 3 p.m.
Gauthier Amedee, La., Post 81 vs. Dubuque County, Iowa, Post 137, 6:30 p.m.
Sunday
Braintree, Mass., Post 86 vs. Wilmington, Del., Post 1, noon
Midland, Mich., Post 165 vs. Meridian, Idaho, Post 113, 3 p.m.
Randolph County, N.C., Post 45 vs. Las Vegas Post 40, 6;30 p.m.
Linescore
Gauthier Amedee 5, Wilmington 4
Wilmington 100 100 2 -- 4 9 1
Gauthier Amedee 011 101 1 -- 5 9 0
W: Austin Bankert. L: Jack Dubecq
Leaders: WILMINGTON: Austin Colmery 3-4, 2 runs; Michael Cautillo 2-3, 2 RBIs; GAUTHIER AMEDEE: Brayden Caskey 3-5, 1 RBI, Jack Merrifield 2-2, Carson Dabadie 2-3. 2 RBIs.
Record: Gauthier Amedee 43-6