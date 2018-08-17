At Shelby, N.C.

Veterans Field/Keeter Stadium

Pool play

Thursday

Wilmington, Delaware, 3, Dubuque County, Iowa, 0

Gauthier Amedee 1, Braintree, Mass., 0

Friday

Gauthier Amedee, La., Post 81 5, Wilmington, Del., Post 1, 4

6 p.m. – Dubuque County, Iowa Post 137 (0-1) vs. Braintree, Mass., Post 86 (0-1), 6 p.m.

Saturday

Midland, Mich., Post 165 vs. Las Vegas Post 40, noon

Randolph County, N.C., Post 45 vs. Meridian, Idaho, Post 113, 3 p.m.

Gauthier Amedee, La., Post 81 vs. Dubuque County, Iowa, Post 137, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday

Braintree, Mass., Post 86 vs. Wilmington, Del., Post 1, noon

Midland, Mich., Post 165 vs. Meridian, Idaho, Post 113, 3 p.m.

Randolph County, N.C., Post 45 vs. Las Vegas Post 40, 6;30 p.m.

Linescore

Gauthier Amedee 5, Wilmington 4

Wilmington 100 100 2 -- 4 9 1

Gauthier Amedee 011 101 1 -- 5 9 0

W: Austin Bankert. L: Jack Dubecq

Leaders: WILMINGTON: Austin Colmery 3-4, 2 runs; Michael Cautillo 2-3, 2 RBIs; GAUTHIER AMEDEE: Brayden Caskey 3-5, 1 RBI, Jack Merrifield 2-2, Carson Dabadie 2-3. 2 RBIs.

Record: Gauthier Amedee 43-6

