Port Allen came from behind multiple times and managed to erase a four-point deficit in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter to force overtime.
But the two-time reigning Class 2A champion Pelicans fell into one final hole they could not get out of.
Landon Bates and Braylen Clark opened the overtime period with back-to-back 3-pointers that paved the way for Shreveport’s Evangel Christian to claim a 65-58 overtime win over Port Allen at Madison Prep’s Rumble on the River tournament Friday night at Madision Prep. The three-day tourney continues Saturday with games at Madison Prep and Scotlandville.
“We’ve got to get better … and it starts at the top with me, the other coaches and then on down to the players,” first-year Port Allen coach Dimario Jackson said. “We are all learning and this is part of that.
“But these are the kind of games you want to win. We had chances. We need to be more aggressive, get better defensively and have a steady flow to our offense.”
Lance Waddles scored a game-high 22 points and added nine rebounds for Evangel (9-2). Clark had 16 for Evangel, which finished with four double-figures scorers. Elliot McQuillan led Port Allen (8-4) with 18 points. The Pelicans' Jordan Brooks had 11 points and 11 rebounds.
“I love coming to Baton Rouge because the basketball here is so good,” Evangel coach Eric Shepherd said. “Weeks like this are important because if you want go deep in the postseason you need challenges like this weekend.
“For us, this last week or so has been a lot to handle. It is our fifth or sixth game. Along with that we travel and have exams. Seeing how you handle adversity and falling behind during a week like this is important.”
Port Allen opened the game with a 7-2 run that included a post-up move by Brooks in the lane. Evangel roared back to score the final 11 points of the first quarter and led 16-9.
The next surge saw Port Allen gain an advantage. A dunk by Aries Lewis gave the Pelicans a 21-20 lead with 3:27 to go in the first half. Evangel opened up a three-point lead twice in the final 1:32.
But the half ended with Port Allen's’ Ji’Siah Fernandez getting fouled on a desperation 3-pointer from near midcourt. Fernandez made two of the three free throws and gave the Pelicans a 30-29 halftime lead.
Neither team led by more than three points in the third quarter. A layup by Clark with 3.5 seconds left sent Evangel into the final quarter with a 48-45 lead.
A 3-pointer by Bates gave Evangel a six-point lead. Two 3-pointers by McQuillan powered another Port Allen comeback. The second 3-pointer tied the game at 54 with less than a minute remaining, setting the stage for the overtime period.
Shepherd, a former college coach at Centenary noted, “This one (win) is a good one.”