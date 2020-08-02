Wes Watts took a step back from the new Brusly High gymnasium’s doors when a wave of emotion hit him. Watts said he could only imagine what Brusly principal Walt Lemoine felt.
“That was so powerful. It really caught me by surprise,” said Watts, superintendent of the West Baton Rouge Parish schools. “When the doors opened, I expected to see a few people. But here was this crowd cheering.
“It proves one person can make a big difference. You had former players, people from the community and other coaches. They were here for Walt Lemoine.”
Finishing touches are being applied to the new school that opens in a few days. But Saturday’s surprise ceremony to unveil the “Walt Lemoine Court” attracted a crowd of just under 50 people. WAFB’s Jacques Doucet played a role in the ruse, asking Lemoine and Watts to tour the school.
Brusly boys basketball coach Kirby Loupe introduced Lemoine as other coaches unveiled logos on each side of the court to tip off the festivities.
“I came here in 1988 as an outsider. And now I have been here 32 years, so a lot of people think I have been here all of my life,” Lemoine, a St. Francisville native, told the crowd. “I was accepted. My kids and grandkids … this is their home now. Thank you for being here … it does mean a lot.”
In typical, self-effacing Walt Lemoine fashion, he talked about the new school facility. And about other coaches.
Lemoine coached against John Bueche (former Plaquemine and White Castle coach), Ronald Johnson (former White Castle coach) and current Glen Oaks coach Harvey Adger, all of whom have courts named for them.
As a member of the Louisiana High School Basketball Coaches Association and Brusly High hall of fames, Lemoine has gained acclaim. His career also begs the question — what is most important for a coach/educator?
Is it the most wins or titles? Or should it be measured by the number of lives touched and impacted? Lemoine never won a state title and his victory total is not on any career list. A longtime colleague provided an emphatic answer.
“Sadly, our society measures us by that,” former Brusly coach Julie Mayeux, now WBR’s supervisor of secondary education, said. “How many championships you won? How many games you won? That is not what it is about.
“I always tell people the most important thing about coaching is the relationships you make. Coach (Lemoine) is a man who has served with humility and who has given everything to this school.”
Mayeux looked over at Lemoine and added, “This is not just about basketball, this is about your legacy being continued.”
Loupe met Lemoine in 1995 when he played in the LHSCA all-star basketball game. Lemoine was a team coordinator. A few years later, Loupe became head coach at Brusly’s rival, Port Allen.
“He (Lemoine) has been such a mentor to me,” Loupe said. “Port Allen and Brusly are such big rivals. But he was always inviting me to his house and talking to me about ways I could better myself.
“It has continued in the five years I have worked for him. Walt is a boss, a good friend, along with someone I can lean on and get advice from.”
According to one definition, a legacy is something one person gives to another. Lemoine’s career and now, Walt Lemoine Court, is Brusly’s reminder that it can be a lot more.