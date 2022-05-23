GRACE TOLER
VOLLEYBALL • ST. JOSEPH’S ACADEMY
Toler helped the Redstickers to a runner-up finish in the LHSAA’s Division I, the best among all Baton Rouge schools. She was the Outstanding Player on the Division I-II All-Metro team. Toler powered the offense with 291 kills and had 382 digs on defense.
MADDIE KATE GARDINER
CROSS COUNTRY • ST. JOSEPH’S ACADEMY
Gardiner was the leader of the Redstickers’ pack, which won a sixth straight LHSAA Class 5A title. She was voted the Outstanding Runner on the All-Metro squad by local coaches. Gardiner ran the area’s top three-mile time of 17 minutes, 47.9 seconds.
ABIGAIL GIBSON
SWIMMING • EPISCOPAL
Gibson was voted the Outstanding Swimmer at the LHSAA’s Division III meet and was voted the Swimmer of the Year for the Capital City Swim League. She had top times of 24.61 seconds in the 50-yard freestyle and 53.69 in the 100 freestyle.
GRACE ANNE CRIFASI
SOCCER • ST. JOSEPH’S ACADEMY
Most soccer teams rely on set pieces to make plays. Crifasi set the tone as an attacking midfielder for a Redsticker squad that advanced to an LHSAA soccer title contest for the first time. She finished 18 goals and 11 assists to lead a balanced attack.
CAITLIN TRAVIS
BASKETBALL • WALKER
A new playmaker role for Travis, a two-time all-state performer, helped Walker soar. She averaged 14.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists while leading her team to a No. 1 power rating and the Class 5A semifinals. Travis is a two-time District 4-5A MVP.
JAYDAN JACKSON
POWERLIFTING • ZACHARY
A record-setting season for Jackson included Outstanding Lifter honors at the LHSAA’s Division I meet. Competing at 165 pounds, Jackson had a total lift of 1,085 pounds at the LHSAA meet that included a bench press of 255 pounds and a 440-pound deadlift.
CADENCE CAGNOLATTI
BOWLING • ST. AMANT
She is the champion. Cagnolatti won the LHSAA’s singles competition with a series score of 882 pins. It included two games of 223 and no score lower than 216. In the regular season, Cagnolatti ranked among the area’s per game average leaders.
BAILEY BOURGEOIS
GYMNASTICS • DUTCHTOWN
Bourgeois won her first LHSAA all-around title in Level 8 while helping the Griffins to a runner-up finish at the LHSAA meet. Her all-around score of 38.500 points included the top score of 9.60 on vault. She was second on uneven parallel bars at 9.80.
ADDISON JACKSON
SOFTBALL • ST. AMANT
Jackson led the 5A champion Gators from start to finish. In the circle, she was 30-2 with 325 strikeouts. She batted .526 with a school record 26 home runs and 53 RBI. She threw a perfect game in a title game win over West Monroe.
ANNE SCOTT GUGLIELMO
TENNIS • ST. JOSEPH’S ACADEMY
The Redstickers won another Division I team title in Monroe with Guglielmo playing a key role on the top doubles team. A 12-0 doubles record included a straight sets victory in the final round at the LHSAA tourney for SJA’s senior leader.
SOPHIA MACIAS
GOLF • EPISCOPAL
Macias won the Metro title again this year by shooting a 3-under-par 69 after posting a regular-season average of minus-2.1 per nine holes. She was a regional runner-up. Macias ended her season with a fourth-place finish at the LHSAA’s Division II tournament.
MAKERIAH HARRIS
TRACK • SCOTLANDVILLE
Harris was the Outstanding Performer in Class 5A after leading the Hornets to their first 5A title. She set a 5A record by winning the 300-meter hurdles in 42.93 seconds. Harris won the 100 hurdles in 13.92 and paced the Hornets’ 4x400 relay.
Athlete of the Year Winners through the Years
1986: BUCKY RICHARDSON, Broadmoor High School
1987: TODD KINCHEN, Trafton Academy
1988: JAMES MIMS, La. School for the Deaf
1989: BRADFORD BANTA, University High School
1990: DANIELLE SCOTT, Woodlawn High School
1991- REGINALD HAYES, Broadmoor High School
1992: MONTE BURKE, Catholic-Pointe Coupee
1993: SHAEETA BROWN, Brusly
1994: TREY McCLURE, Central
1995: TODD McCLURE, Central (boys); APRIL BROWN, Episcopal (girls)
1996: JIMMY WILLIAMS, Episcopal (boys); JENNY STREIFFER, Baton Rouge High (girls)
1997: TRAVIS MINOR, Catholic (boys); ASHLEY LEWIS, Central (girls).
1998: KENDRICK SHANKLIN, Catholic (boys); SHELLY RIPPLE, Parkview Baptist (girls)
1999: ERIC LOUIS, Zachary (boys); BRITNEY HURST, Southern Lab (girls)
2000: MICHAEL CLAYTON, Christian Life (boys); KATE RIPPLE, Parkview Baptist (girls)
2001: MARCUS SPEARS, Southern Lab (boys), KATE RIPPLE, Parkview Baptist (girls)
2002: RYAN LEWIS, Central (boys); SEIMONE AUGUSTUS, Capitol (girls)
2003: JAY LUCAS, Redemptorist (boys); MEGHAN O’LEARY, Episcopal (girls)
2004: GLEN DAVIS, University (boys); KELLIE EUBANKS, St. Amant (girls)
2005: CARY KOCH, Dunham School (boys); FAITH PETERS, University (girls)
2006: ANDREW LOUPE, Episcopal (boys); TIFFANY WESLEY, Parkview Baptist (girls)
2007: CHAD JONES, Southern Lab (boys); TEAGRA CLIFTON, Capitol (girls)
2008: RYAN LEWIS, Catholic (boys); JASMINE SCOTT, St. Michael (girls)
2009: JULIUS WARMSLEY, St. Michael (boys); TAYLOR MIMS, Episcopal (girls)
2010: JEREMY MEYERS, St. Michael (boys); KK BABIN, St. Michael (girls)
2011: RONALD MARTIN, White Castle (boys); DOMINIQUE BRISCO, Baton Rouge High (girls)
2012: LANDON COLLINS, Dutchtown (boys), BRITNEY WASHINGTON, West Feliciana
2013: DARIAN CLAIBORNE, Port Allen (boys), TONI RODRIGUEZ, St. Amant (girls)
2014: JAZZ FERGUSON, West Feliciana (boys), KARA GREMILLION, St. Amant (girls)
2015: JAZZ FERGUSON, West Feliciana (boys), KARA GREMILLION, St. Amant (girls)
2016: COLIN BONE, Catholic High (boys), NICKY DAWSON, Parkview Baptist (girls)
2017: BRIGGS BOURGEOIS, St. Amant (boys); JANIE O’CONNOR, Zachary (girls)
2018: JAVONTE SMART, Scotlandville (boys); RAEGAN WILLIS, Central (girls)
2019: KEILON BROWN, Zachary (boys); MARY-CATHRYN COMEAUX, Brusly (girls)
2020: No Star of Stars event
2021: CHRISTOPHER HILTON JR., Zachary (boys); ARIEL PEDIGO, Parkview Baptist (girls)
2022: BRYCE LEONARD, Ascension Catholic (boys); AVA RICHE, St. Joseph’s Academy (girls)