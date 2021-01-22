GONZALES — Catholic High proved a couple of points on its way to a 53-47 victory Friday over East Ascension in the District 5-5A opener for both teams.
The Bears showed they could win despite top offensive threat — Ian Cavana — neutralized in the second half. They also couldn’t count on their traditional weapon of choice — the 3-point shot — for help over the final 16 minutes of play.
Catholic stretched a fourth-quarter lead to nine points, thanks to six points from Emery Jones and an offensive follow from Connor Green. Cavana then shook free of East Ascension’s box-in-one defense to hit a short jumper for a 47-36 lead with four minutes to play.
Cavana scored a game-high 20 points, 18 of which came on his 5 of his 6 shooting on 3-pointers. Green and Harlon Hamilton each added 10.
“He’s very used to that, we’ve seen that this year,” Catholic coach Mark Cascio said of Cavana. “The good thing is he’s very unselfish. He doesn’t have to have the ball to have an impact.”
Catholic (14-9, 1-0 in 5-5A) made it 51-39 with 1:57 remaining on Hamilton’s driving layup against EA’s full-court pressure and maintained that margin (53-41) with 67 seconds to go when Hamilton finished another drive to the goal.
The Spartans (9-9, 0-1) hit a pair of 3-pointers in the last 45 seconds but suffered their fourth consecutive loss with leading scorers Troy Dunn and Treyon Delmore sidelined with injuries.
Keith Thomas paced EA with 17 points.
“We have to find creative ways to score, to manufacture points,” EA coach Tyler Turner said. “They did a decent job doing it, but we didn’t hit our open shots and we didn’t finish well around the basket.”
The two teams, which both shot over 50 percent, staged a racehorse-paced first quarter where Cavana hit five straight 3-pointers. Thomas countered with six points in the final two minutes for a 23-22 lead.
Catholic took the lead within the first minute of the second quarter on Green’s three-point play, igniting a stretch of 10 unanswered points for a 32-23 lead at the 4:08 mark after Justin Bertrand’s free throw.
Catholic, which shot 45 percent (20 of 44) for the game, endured a 3 of 19 shooting stretch that bridged the end of the second quarter with the entire third quarter. The Bears were also limited in the second half to 1 of 7 shooting from 3-point range, but held the Spartans to 28 percent shooting (8 of 28) through three quarters for a 39-33 lead entering the fourth.
“What I love about coaching this team is that we’re very balanced,” Cascio said. “We’re kind of an equal opportunity offense to begin with. Every guy can make plays for us. That’s why they’re out there.”