Baton Rouge High School won its fifth straight boys gymnastics state overall team title to send retiring coach Kevin Nee out a winner.
The Bulldogs won the Division I (Level 10) title with 162.8 points and were second in Division II (Level 5) with 168.1 points to easily claim the overall title (330.9 points). Caddo (182.7) won the Division II title and St. Amant (162.1) was third in the LHSAA Boys Gymnastics Meet Friday at BRHS.
“Winning is fun and it never gets old,” said Nee, who is retiring after 40 seasons. “I’m proud of my guys. They’ve worked hard and progressed. Good things happen to people who work hard.”
BRHS won its 26th state boys title under Nee, who also has nine runner-up finishes.
Thomas Jefferson senior Robbie Shamp won all six individual events and won his fourth straight Division I all-around title with 78.30 points. He scored over 12.5 points in the floor (14.0), rings (13.4) and vault (12.9).
“I just came out and did my best in every event,” said Shamp, who began competing at age 6 and has signed a gymnastics scholarship with Penn State. “I felt pretty good. This is the best I’ve done in the four years.”
Kael Donley of Haynes and Dante Cecil of Brother Martin finished second and third in the Division I all-around. Cecil was second in the high bar (11.7).
Xavin Weatherspoon (65.1), Elijah Phifer and Ian Van Den Bold of BRHS finished fifth, eighth and nine in the all-around. Weatherspoon, a senior, improved after finishing 10th last year.
“One of my best routines was the parallel bar,” said Weatherspoon, who finished second at 12.0. “I can really use my strength in that event. It was a fun meet. I’m glad coach Nee retired with my class.”
Caddo’s Cameron Cason won the Division II all-around with 62.5 points. St. Amant sophomore Aidan Andre was second with 59.5 points. Andre finished second in the floor (10.5) and parallel bars (10.7). Baton Rouge’s Andrew English (58.6) and Rhys Borders (55.2) finished third and sixth, respectively. English was 10th in state last season as a freshman, while Cason was third.
“I really felt good today,” said English, who won the pommel horse with 10.8 and was third in rings with 11.1. “I did the best I could for coach Nee. He really has taught us a lot about gymnastics.”
“The pommel horse is the hardest event in gymnastics,” Nee said. “I’m very proud of Andrew English and all my guys.”
The LHSAA girls state meet is Saturday at BRHS. Caddo is the defending girls champions and BRHS was runner-up.
St. Joseph’s is expected to challenge. Level 3 girls compete either in the 9:15 a.m. or 12:10 p.m. sessions. Level 4 girls compete at 2:30 p.m. Level 8 girls compete at 4:30 p.m.
At Baton Rouge High
Overall Team
Team scores: 1. Baton Rouge High, 330.9; 2. Caddo, 182.7; 3. St. Amant, 162.1.
Division I (Level 10)
Team totals: 1. Baton Rouge, 162.8.
All-Around: 1. Robbie Shamp, Thomas Jefferson (TJ), 78.3; 2. Kael Donley, Haynes, 71.5; 3. Dante Cecil, Brother Martin (BM), 69.6.
Floor exercise: 1. Shamp, TJ, 14.0; 2. Donley, Haynes, 12.8; 3. Luke Anderson, Vandebilt Catholic, 12.3.
Pommel horse: 1. Shamp, TJ, 12.6; 2. Donley, Haynes, 12.5; 3. Cecil, BM, 11.1.
Rings: 1. Shamp, TJ, 13.4; 2. Donley, Haynes, 11.9; 3. Anderson, VCHS, 11.9.
Vault: 1. Shamp, TJ, 13.5; 2. Donley, Haynes, 11.8; 3. Cecil, BM, 11.8.
Parallel bars: 1. Shamp, TJ, 12.9; 2. Xavin Weatherspoon, BRHS, 12.0; 3. Anderson, VCHS, 11.9.
High bar: 1. Shamp, TJ, 11.9; 2. Cecil, BM, 11.7; 3. Evan Scully, Patrick Taylor, 11.3.
Division II (Level 5)
Team: 1. Caddo, 182.7; 2. Baton Rouge High, 168.1; 3. St. Amant, 162.1.
All-Around: 1. Cameron Cason, Caddo, 62.5; 2. Aidan Andre, St. Amant, 59.5; 3. Andrew English, BRHS, 58.6.
Floor: 1. Cason, Caddo, 11.0; 2. Andre, St. Amant, 10.5; 3. Julian Faust, Caddo, 10.4.
Pommel horse: 1. English, BRHS, 10.8; 2. Cason, Caddo, 10.0; 3. Jake Fernandez, BRHS, 9.9.
Rings: 1. Cason, Caddo, 11.3; 2. Levi Volcheck, Caddo, 11.3; 3. English, BRHS, 11.1.
Vault: 1. Austin Gilbert, Caddo, 9.7; 2. Cason, Caddo, 9.4; 3. William Percy, St. Amant, 9.4.
Parallel bars: 1. Cason, Caddo, 10.8; 2. Andre, St. Amant, 10.7; 3. Noah Melvin, Caddo, 10.2.
High bar: 1. Cason, Caddo, 10.0; 2. Christian Mitchell, Caddo, 9.9; 3. Rhys Borders, BRHS, 9.4.