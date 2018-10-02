And now there are four, yes four, football games set for Thursday night, including two District 6-1A openers involving top-five teams.
Third-ranked Southern Lab (4-1) travels to face St. John (3-2) at Plaquemine High’s Canova Stadium. Also, White Castle (2-3) travels to top-ranked Kentwood (5-0).
All games start at 7 p.m.
Tara (1-4) hosts Plaquemine (3-2) for a District 6-4A opener at Istrouma, looking to snap a three-game losing streak.
Friendship Capitol (3-2, 0-2) seeks its first District 8-2A win at Northeast (2-3,1-1).
Lemoine inducted
Principal Walt Lemoine was inducted into the Brusly High School Athlete Hall of Fame on Friday. Lemoine spent 13 years as the Brusly boys basketball coach and 10 as athletic director.
Lemoine also coached track, baseball and football during his tenure as a coach at the school. His 1991 basketball team advanced to the LHSAA Top 28 tourney and his 1995 boys track team won a Class 3A title. Lemoine also coached the 1997 girls track team to a district title.
Walker Hall of Fame
The inaugural nine-member class of the Walker High School Athletic Hall of Fame will be honored 7 p.m. Oct. 18 in the school's cafeteria. The induction class honors athletes, coaches, and contributors who were active before 1960.
This group includes six athletes, one coach/administrator and two contributors. Members of the 1959 girls basketball championship team also will be honored. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased by contacting the Walker High office at (225) 271-3200.
LHSAA sanctions
Shreveport’s C.E. Byrd was fined $250 and for using an ineligible player in subvarsity football games. In addition to the fine, the school was placed on administrative probation for one year.
The unnamed student/students involved will be ineligible for one calendar year, plus five games from the date of the ruling.
Numbers and more
After more than a year of waiting, Slaughter Community Charter will host the first football game on its campus Friday night. The Knights play North Central in a District 5-1A contest.
The Slaughter-based school hosted several games at NRG Field in New Roads while its field was being completed.
- St. John quarterback Adam Blanchard set a single-game school passing record for the second straight week. In a victory over Highland Baptist, Blanchard passed for 366 yards and five TDs.
- Ascension Christian quarterback Zachary Diez passed for 469 yards in a win over Fisher last week. That total ranks No. 2 in school history.