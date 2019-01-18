WATSON — The Walker High girls basketball team needed a halftime pep talk from coach Hannah Jones on Friday night.
Facing a depleted Eagles squad, the Wildcats weren’t sharp in the second quarter, but they responded to Jones’ prodding with a dominant second half en route to a 56-22 win in their District 4-5A opener at Live Oak.
Walker (23-4, 1-0) needed a 7-0 run at the end of the second quarter to take a 24-13 halftime lead. The Wildcats outscored Live Oak (13-7, 0-1) 18-7 in the third quarter and coasted to the final buzzer.
“We talked about it at halftime: What we did and what we needed to clean up, and they came out and cleaned it up,” Jones said. “Was it perfect? No, but it was better, and that’s what we needed to see.”
The most consistent player for Walker was Tiara Young, who scored 14 points in the first half and finished the game with 29. Young made three 3-pointers while Tarandia Harold made two and finished with 12 points.
Live Oak played without starting forward Harmony Johnson, who injured her right ankle in the Eagles' 45-38 win over Glen Oaks on Tuesday. Team leader and point guard Dijone Flowers was also injured against Glen Oaks and didn’t enter Friday’s game until less than two minutes remained in the first quarter.
“Its amazing what two players can do,” Live Oak coach Michelle Yawn said. “When you’re missing those one or two players ... (but) I’m proud of our girls. They played hard. But we didn’t have anybody step up offensively.”
Taylor Woodside led Live Oak with 10 points, including three 3-pointers. Flowers scored nine points.
In the early going, Walker raced out to a big lead behind the hot shooting of Young. The senior guard had two 3-pointers and a three-point play, and she scored 12 points as the Wildcats led 17-4 after one quarter.
Defense was also a key for Walker, which forced 10 first-quarter turnovers. Live Oak had 18 first-half turnovers and 32 for the game.
In the second quarter, Woodside and Flowers each made 3-pointers as Live Oak scored the first nine points. By the time Flowers hit her 3-pointer from the top of the key, Live Oak trailed 17-13 with 4:47 left in the half.
Walker picked up its defensive play, forcing seven turnovers and holding Live Oak scoreless for the rest of the half. Young had a three-point play, then made a driving basket in the closing seconds to give Walker a 24-13 halftime lead.
Harold had five points and an assist in the first three minutes of the third quarter, helping Walker extend its lead to 38-19. The teams went scoreless over the next four minutes combining to miss 14 field-goal attempts and two free throws.
Harold’s steal and basket with 14 seconds left gave Walker a 42-20 lead entering the fourth quarter.