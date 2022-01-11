Class 4A champion Westgate, which upset top-seeded Karr in the semifinals and No. 3 Warren Easton in the title game, helps headline the Louisiana Sports Writers Association's 4A All-State football team.
Westgate quarterback Jordan Doucet was voted the Outstanding Offensive Player, while defensive back Derek Williams claimed Outstanding Defensive Player honors. Ryan Antoine of Westgate was voted the Coach of the Year on the team selected by a statewide panel of sportswriters.
Doucet had 1,686 yards passing, 1,176 yards rushing, 204 yards receiving and 32 total touchdowns. He also contributed as a wide receiver and was a dynamic threat as a runner.
Williams, a four-star recruit according to 247Sports Composite, had 145 total tackles and 14 tackles for loss by the end of the year. The junior's versatility and prowess on defense led a unit that held Edna Karr and Warren Easton to season-low single game scoring totals.
Karr wide receiver Aaron Anderson and defensive lineman Tygee Hill helped lead the New Orleans area contingent of players on the team.
Running back Kaleb Jackson became Liberty's first all-state selection in the school's first varsity season.
2021 LSWA CLASS 4A ALL-STATE
Offense
Pos Player School Ht. Wt. Cl
WR Parker Fulghum Evangel 6-1 175 So.
WR Aaron Anderson Karr 5-9 185 Sr.
TE Danny Lewis Westgate 6-5 225 Sr.
OL Will Campbell Neville 6-6 300 Sr.
OL Zalance Heard Jr. Neville 6-5 300 Jr.
OL Greg Knox III Peabody 6-6 285 Sr.
OL Malachi Preciado Warren Easton 6-2 265 Sr.
OL Robert Clement Vandebilt Catholic 6-1 269 Sr.
QB Kamron Evans Huntington 6-3 190 Jr.
RB AJ Allen Neville 5-11 182 Sr.
RB Arthur Lavalais Peabody 5-5 181 Sr.
RB Kaleb Jackson Liberty 5-11 205 Jr.
PK Shea Pitre South Terrebonne 5-8 150 Sr.
ATH Jordan Doucet Westgate 5-8 165 Sr.
Defense
Pos Player School Ht. Wt. Cl
DL Tygee Hill Karr 6-3 283 Sr.
DL Deshaun Batiste Kennedy 6-3 220 Sr.
DL Ty’ron Magee Carver 6-2 285 Sr.
DL Enyce Sledge Neville 6-4 315 Sr.
LB Henton Roberts Neville 5-11 195 Sr.
LB Ty’Jai Jones, Assumption 5-10 190 Jr.
LB Tory Morgan Karr 5-11 215 Sr.
LB Henry Williams Carver 5-10 195 Sr.
DB D’Ante Davis Assumption 6-2 185 Sr.
DB Derek Williams Westgate 6-2 220 Jr.
DB Marjavious Moss Northwood 5-11 175 Jr.
DB Wallace Foster Warren Easton 5-10 165 Sr.
P Gavin Royer Carencro 6-2 165 Sr.
RS Ronnie Crosby DeRidder 5-9 190 Jr.
OUTSTANDING OFFENSIVE PLAYER: JORDAN DOUCET, WESTGATE
OUTSTANDING DEFENSIVE PLAYER: DEREK WILLIAMS, WESTGATE
COACH OF THE YEAR: RYAN ANTOINE, WESTGATE
Honorable Mention
Patrick Gisclair, South Lafourche; Jackson Autin, South Lafourche; Marcus Mollere, Assumption; O’Ryan James, Ellender; Thomas Wicher, South Lafourche; Brance Wunstell, South Terrebonne; Terrell James, Ellender; Jaylon Coleman, Vandebilt Catholic; Alex Villavaso, Vandebilt Catholic; Andrew Villavaso, Vandebilt Catholic; Royal Williams, Ellender; Dontrell Thompson, Assumption; Matthew Fobbs-White, Neville; Ke’mhari, Leesville; Lorenzell Dubose, Neville; Ke’mhari Pruitt, Leesville; Mason Fitzgerald, Leesville; Tyree Brown, Washington-Marion; Javantae Roberts, Washington-Marion; Ray Thomas, Washington-Marion; Evan Howe, North DeSoto; Mason Welch, Northwood-Shreveport; Daveion Grubb, Leesville; Kylin Wheeler, Rayne; Germonie Davis, Cecilia; Kentrell Prejean, Teurlings Catholic; Treylin Whaley, Livonia; MZyion Claville, Huntington; Gregory Emery Jr., Carver; Tyron Johns, Carver; Hayden Christman, Tioga; Caleb Gallashaw, Leesville; Darian Chevalier, Rayne; Fred Robertson, Warren Easton; Bleyton Young, Rayne; Le’Veon Moss, Istrouma; DeNichlass Jeter, Belaire; Diesel Solari, Cecilia; Tyler Dickson, Belle Chasse; JaShawn Mabry, Leesville; Raykeithan Thomas, Washington-Marion; Andre Walker, Northwood-Shreveport; Woody Cabrera, Northwood-Shreveport; Ryan Bernard, Lakeshore; Caden Bealer, Leesville; Frank Ford, Leesville; Hayden Darbonne, Erath; Andrus Cameron, Carencro; Ridge Collins, Cecilia; Jirrea Johnson, Warren Easton; Marlon Young, Huntington; D.J. Beebe, Leesville; Maurion Eleam, Neville.