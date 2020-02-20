Girls basketball playoffs
Nonselect
Class 5A
Bidistrict
(1) Ouachita Parish 67 (28-6), (32) Airline 51 (15-17)
(16) Terrebonne 49 (21-10), (17) Thibodaux 45 (19-10)
(9) Pineville 69 (23-4), (24) St. Amant 39 (21-9)
(25) Northshore 51 (17-10), (8) West Monroe 50 (22-10)
(5) Ponchatoula 63 (24-6), (28) Live Oak 37 (15-11)
(12) Lafayette 80 (24-8), (21) West Jefferson 50 (25-8)
(20) Southwood (15-10) at (13) Walker (24-10)
(4) Zachary 55 (25-5), (29) L.W. Higgins 33 (16-13)
(3) Captain Shreve 86 (20-4), (30) Sam Houston 41 (17-12)
(19) Natchitoches Central (15-11) at (14) Chalmette (21-6)
(11) Parkway 50 (22-8), (22) Fontainebleau 43 (21-10)
(6) Sulphur 93 (26-5), (27) Hammond 46 (18-10)
(7) Hahnville 60 (25-4), (26) West Ouachita 29 (22-12)
(10) Denham Springs 49, (23) East St. John 47
(18) Barbe 52 (14-8), (15) East Ascension 49 (12-8)
(2) Benton 66 (24-5), (31) New Iberia 31 (13-15)
Denham Springs 49, East St. John 47
East St. John 12 16 8 11-47
Denham Springs 17 8 12 12-49
SCORING: EAST ST. JOHN: Jasmine Matthews 21, Kayana Adams 14, Lia Anderson 4, Alaysha Soniat 4, Ashia Ward 2, DaShaun Daniels 2; DENHAM SPRINGS: Kate Thompson 20, Trenishia Muse 14, Maddie Howell 6, Libby Thompson 5, Kennedy King 4
3-POINT GOALS: EAST ST. JOHN 4 (Adams); DENHAM SPRINGS 4 (Howell 2, Muse, K. Thompson)
Zachary 55, Higgins 33
Higgins 7 8 8 10-33
Zachary 15 21 10 9-55
SCORING: HIGGINS: M. Berry 12, B. Hunter 9, J. Randal 7, A. Howard 3, R. Cavalier 2; ZACHARY: Osha Cummings 14, Kali Howard 10, Skye Allen 9, Ambria Langley 8, Kyrstin Green 6, Alissa O’Dell 4, Zoa Adam 4
3-POINT GOALS: HIGGINS 4 (Hunter 2, Randal, Howard); ZACHARY 4 (Cummings 2, Green, Howard)
Records: Zachary 26-5
Class 4A
Bidistrict
(1) LaGrange 73 (25-2), (32) Breaux Bridge 28 (11-18)
(16) Franklin Parish 44 (15-11), (17) Carencro 41 (12-10)
(9) Woodlawn-Shreve 67, (24) DeRidder 35
(8) Neville 53, (25) Peabody 24
(5) South Lafourche 60 (19-7), (28) South Terrebonne 36 (10-19)
(12) Northwood-Shreve 55, (21) Tioga 42
(20) Minden 42 (14-13), (13) Livingston Collegiate 34 (16-7)
(4) Ellender 62 (22-7), (29) Bastrop 48
(3) Karr 66 , (30) Lakeshore 22
(14) Belle Chasse 40, (19) N. Vermillion 36
(11) Bolton 64, (22) Morgan City 39)
(6) Warren Easton 75, (27) Plaquemine 29
(7) Assumption 58 (19-7), (26) Washington-Marion 27 (8-15)
(23) Kennedy-Lake Area (16-12) at (10) Opelousas (20-6)
(18) Pearl River at (15) Westgate
(2) Huntington 64 (28-2), (31) Booker T. Washington 33 (9-17)
Class 3A
Bidistrict
Brusly 50, St. James 37
Brusly 14 11 14 11-50
St. James 7 9 9 12-37
SCORING: BRUSLY: Angel Bradford 35, Myla Edwards 8, Tia Anderson 7; ST. JAMES: Rayunna Sterling 10, Chaylyn Saul 9, Raveon Fletcher 9, Sav’ya Sutherland 5, Imari Simon 3, Aukayla Dennis 1
3-POINT GOALS: Brusly 7 (Bradford 4, Edwards 2, Anderson)
Records: Brusly 30-5, St. James 12-15
Green Oaks 63, Donaldsonville 53
Green Oaks 15 19 16 12-63
Donaldsonville 14 13 7 15-53
SCORING: GREEN OAKS: R. Davis 18, C. Collins 17, A. Hobley 10, B. Jackson 6, R. Spearman 5, A. Wilkinson 2, A. Smith 2, T. White 2; DONALDSONVILLE: Q. Bell 19, J. Southall 8, J. Johnson 6, T. Joseph 3, T. Dabney 3, T. Richard 2, L. Johnson 2, S. Joseph 2, J. Walker 2, L. Ester 2
3-POINT GOALS: Green Oaks 5 (Jackson 2, Davis 2, Spearman); Donaldsonville 2 (Bell, Joseph)
Records: Donaldsonville 15-11
Class 2A
Bidistrict
(1) Doyle 83 (27-2), (32) North Caddo 35 (8-14)
(17) Rapides at (16) St. Helena
(24) Welsh 68 (10-19), (9) Kinder 61 (22-6)
(8) Franklin 61, (25) Winnfield 50
(5) Amite 106, (28) Avoyelles 77
(12) Pine 34 (16-9), (21) Port Allen 33 (9-14)
(20) S. Plaquemines at (13) Springfield
(4) Lake Arthur 63 (25-5), (29) Delhi Charter 30 (10-20)
(3) Avoyelles Charter 72, (30) Northeast 42 (9-13)
(14) Independence 53, (19) Many 30
(22) D’Arbonne Woods Charter (13-7) at (11) Rayville (19-13)
(6) French Settlement 66 (25-6), (27) Beekman Charter 33 (13-17)
(7) Ferriday 70, (26) Mangham 35
(10) Jonesboro-Hodge 60 (23) Madison 51
(15) Rosepine 61, (18) Lakeview 55
(2) Red River 87 (31) Vidalia 43
Class 1A
Bidistrict
(1) North Central (19-7) BYE
(17) West St. John (11-17) at (16) Plain Dealing (14-14)
(24) Arcadia at (9) Logansport
(25) Montgomery at (8) Homer
(5) Haynesville (16-6) BYE
(21) Oak Grove at (12) Lincoln Prep
(20) Delta Charter at (13) East Beauregard
(4) Merryville (24-5) BYE
(3) Elton (19-7) BYE
(19) Tensas (9-19) at (14) Block (12-12)
(22) LaSalle at (11) Grand Lake
(6) Delhi (22-9) BYE
(26) Sicily Island at (7) White Castle
(23) Basile at (10) Northwood-Lena
(18) Oberlin (9-16) at (15) Gueydan (11-14)
(2) East Iberville (30-4) BYE
White Castle 59, Sicily Island 19
Sicily Island 2 4 7 6-19
White Castle 21 18 15 5-59
SCORING: CICILY ISLAND: Ranijah Phillips 7, Lovily Patten 4, Ricarri Lewis 4, Rachelle Ginyard 4; WHITE CASTLE: Cambrieon Link 21, Jaibreon Brown 13, Tayloar Wesley 8, Chaquita Williams 6, Aaliyah Young 4, Ja’Laya Dorsey 3, Maliyah Paul 2, Jakayla Williams 2
3-POINT GOALS: SICILY ISLAND 1 (Phillips); WHITE CASTLE 6 (Brown 3, Link 3)
Class B
Bidistrict
(1) Fairview (38-3) BYE
(17) Doyline (16-16) at (16) Bell City (10-15)
(24) Pitkin (10-21) at (9) Monterey (21-5)
(25) Converse at (8) Midland
(28) Mt. Hermon (7-17) at (5) Florien (25-7)
(21) Simsboro at (12) Anacoco
(20) Oak Hill (9-22) at (13) Forest (21-9)
(29) Dodson (6-28) at (4) Zwolle (23-9)
(3) Stanley (23-6) BYE
(19) Castor at (14) Glenmora
(22) Saline (9-15) at (11) Quitman (20-12)
(27) Negreet (9-29) at (6) Lacassine (29-7)
(26) Maurepas (6-17) at (7) Holden (13-15)
(23) Weston at (10) Choudrant
(18) Elizabeth (12-19) at (15) Singer (17-11)
(2) Hathaway (27-5) BYE
Class C
Bidistrict
(1) Summerfield (16-4) BYE
(17) South Cameron at (16) Harrisonburg
(9) Atlanta (11-20) BYE
(8) Pleasant Hill (12-18) BYE
(5) Gibsland-Coleman (20-9) BYE
(21) Downsville at (12) Johnson Bayou
(20) Hackberry (1-24) at (13) Evans (15-18)
(4) Plainview (23-10) BYE
(3) Reeves (26-6) BYE
(19) Simpson (3-32) at (14) Epps (13-16)
(22) Kilbourne at (11) Hornbeck
(6) Ebarb (19-16) BYE
(7) Calvin (15-12) BYE
(10) Starks (14-13) BYE
(18) Phoenix at (15) Georgetown
(2) Hicks (38-1) BYE
Select
Division I
Quarterfinals
(1) John Curtis 50, (8) St. Joseph’s
(4) Dominican 44, (5) Chapelle 26
(6) C.E. Byrd (13-17) at (3) McKinley (18-10)
(7) Scotlandville (9-22) at (2) Mt. Carmel (22-7), 5:30 p.m. Feb. 27
Semifinals
(4) Dominican at (1) John Curtis, 6:30 p.m. March 3
Division II
Regional
(16) St. Scholastica (9-12) at (1) Lee (24-2)
(8) Vandebilt Catholic (16-12) at (8) St. Michael (19-10), 6 p.m. Friday
(12) E.D. White (16-12) at (5) Parkview Baptist (15-4), 6 p.m. Monday
(4) Ursuline 65, (13) Hannan 27
(14) Cabrini (9-21) at (3) University High (21-8), 6 p.m. Monday
(11) Teurlings (16-11) at (6) St. Thomas More (18-7), 5:30 p.m. Monday
(10) Ben Franklin (17-12) at (7) Haynes Academy (19-13), 6:30 p.m. Friday
(2) St. Louis 81, (15) De La Salle 19
Division III
Regional
(1) St. Thomas Aquinas (29-3) BYE
(9) Newman (10-11) at (8) St. Mary’s Academy (9-19)
(5) St. Charles 48, 12) Louise McGehee 14
(4) Northlake Christian 51, (13) Ascension Episcopal 14
(14) St. Katharine Drexel (7-6) at (3) Episcopal (23-6)
(11) Notre Dame at (6) Catholic-NI
(10) Dunham (12-20) at (7) Menard (12-17)
(2) Lafayette Christian (29-2) BYE
E.D. White 56, Parkview 54
E.D. White 16 13 16 11-56
Parkview Baptist 15 7 14 18-54
SCORING: E.D. WHITE: Carly Landry 15, Caropline Adams 10, Elizabeth Ayers 9, Rhiana Eschete 8, Analise Rowland 5, Marianna Robichaux 5, Christen Marcombe 4; PARKVIEW: Jalyn Wright 22, Aaliyah Cyprian 20, Alyssa Guidry 8, Aalaysia Cyprian 2, Addy Bernhard 2
3-POINT GOALS: E.D. White 4 (Landry 3, Ayers); Parkview 4 (Aali. Cyprian 2, Wright 2)
Records: E.D. White 17-12, Parkview 15-5
Division IV
Regional
(16) Sacred Heart-VP (11-15) at (1) Ouachita Christian (32-0)
(9) St. Frederick at (8) Central Catholic, 5:30 p.m. Monday
(12) Riverside at (5) Highland Baptist
(13) Hanson at (4) Cedar Creek
(3) Country Day 65 (14) St. John 50
(11) St. Edmund (13-12) at (6) St. Martin’s (18-10), 4 p.m. Monday
(10) Opelousas Catholic (17-10) at (7) Vermilion Catholic (16-16)
(15) Calvary Baptist at (2) St. Mary’s-Natchitoches , 6 p.m. Monday
Division V
Quarterfinals
(1) University Acad. of Cenla (19-9) BYE
(5) St. Joseph’s-Plaucheville (11-20) at (4) Claiborne Christian (7-24)
(3) Family Community (16-12) BYE
(2) Family Christian (21-17) BYE
Boys basketball
University 72, Catholic 63
University 20 14 16 22 72
Catholic 15 17 12 19 63
SCORING: U-HIgh: Milan Mejia 27, Bryce Brown 14, Shawn Jones 12, DJ Morton 5, TJ Clayton 5, Zaren James 3, Zach Ismaio 2, Roman Pitre 2, Terrington Butler 1, Jeremiah Cook 1; Catholic: Kentrell Garnett 18, London Scott 17, Caleb Warner 13, Peyton Worley 8, Dennis Herbert 7
3 Point Field Goals: University 7 (Mejia 5, Morton, James) Catholic 7 (Garnett 2, Scott 2, Worley 2, Hebert)
Records: University 25-6, Catholic 30-4
Boys tennis
University 3, East Ascension 0
Singles
Andrew Moore, University def. Josh Marchand 6-1, 6-0
Doubles
Zachary Duke/Ian Fellows def. Connor Braud/Liam Payne 6-1, 6-1
Evan Garner/Hayes Lavergne def. Natheniel Naquin/Alex Lambert 6-0, 6-0
Girls tennis
University 3, East Ascension 1
Singles
Paige Fellows, University def. Grace Vicknair 6-1, 6-0
Doubles
Amaiya Buckner/Shynell Jacobs, East Ascension def. Zoe Joubert/ Mary Page Wood, University 6-3, 6-3
Morgan Rathcke/Tilley Robinson, University def. Makenzie Jones/Alice Balkin, East Ascension 7-5, 6-2
Tatum Teague/Annslee Phillips, University def. Kitty Anna Walker/Tania Powers, East Ascension 6-0, 6-0
Boys soccer semifinals
Division I
(4) Dutchtown (20-5-1) at (1) St. Paul’s (21-0-0), 6:30 p.m. Friday
(3) Catholic-BR (13-3-2) at (2) Denham Springs (20-7-1), 3:30 p.m. Saturday
Division II
(5) Ben Franklin (14-4-6) at (1) Holy Cross (21-6-4), 11:30 a.m. Saturday
(3) Beau Chene (20-6-2) at (2) St. Thomas More (16-4-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday
Division III
(5) Loyola (23-4-5) at (1) Vandebilt (21-3-8)
(3) Lusher (19-2-4) at (2) U-High (15-3-2), 6 p.m Friday
Division IV
(4) Christ Episcopal (17-2-1) at (1) Episcopal (14-4-3), time TBA
(3) Newman (12-6-3) at (2) Catholic-N.I. (11-6-5), 2 p.m. Saturday
Girls soccer semifinals
Division I
(4) Dominican (19-1-8) at (1) Northshore (21-0-3), 4 p.m. Friday
(7) Central Lafourche (22-5-3) at (3) Mandeville (25-2-3), 6 p.m. Friday
Division II
(5) Vandebilt Catholic (19-7-2) at (1) St. Thomas More (18-4-5), 5:30 p.m. Friday
(6) Ben Franklin (16-4-5) at (2) Neville (19-4-2), 5:30 p.m. Friday
Division III
(4) St. Louis (19-5-2) at (1) Loyola Prep (22-2-4), 5:30 p.m. Friday
(3) U-High (16-5-4) at (2) Hannan (18-4-1)
Division IV
(4) Christ Episcopal (15-4-0) at (1) Houma Christian (21-2-1), time TBA
(3) Episcopal (16-3-3) at (2) Newman (15-5-2), 3:30 p.m. Friday