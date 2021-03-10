No. 2 Family Christian (27-13) vs.
No. 1 Jehovah-Jireh (19-14)
Division V final
Noon Thursday at Burton Coliseum-Lake Charles
PLAYERS TO WATCH: FCA: AJ Mercier, Tim Carmel, Tyler Flugence; JCA: John-Paul Ricks, Brandon Harton, Kody West.
ROAD TO THE FINAL: Family Christian beat Christ Episcopal 64-37, Episcopal School of Acadiana 47-34; Jehovah-Jireh beat Northside Christian 82-33, Grace Christian 59-40.
GAME NOTES: Family Christian beat Jehovah-Jireh 74-69 on Jan. 29 to claim the District 7-C title in a major battle and question now is who will win the most important game. … JCA has won the past three Division V titles, while FCA is in the tourney and title game for the first time since 2011. … Ricks leads the Warriors with a 28.0 scoring average, while Mercier has a 22.7 average.
No. 11 St. Martinville (23-9) vs.
No. 1 Madison Prep (23-3)
Class 3A final
5 p.m. Thursday at Burton Coliseum-Lake Charles
ROAD TO THE FINAL: St. Martinville beat Donaldsonville 67-53, Ville Platte 55-41, Sophie B. Wright 61-58, Wossman 56-49; Madison Prep beat Bogalusa 70-52, Jennings 79-51, Booker T. Washington-NO 56-52, Carroll 48-32
GAME NOTES: Madison Prep saw its string of seven straight title-game berths end last year. … St. Martinville is in the tourney for the first time since winning the Class 4A title in 2002 .… Jalen Mitchell’s uncle, former LSU player Darrel Mitchell Jr. was the star of the 2002 SMHS team. … Football title-game MVP Zeon Chriss is a reserve for MPA. … Da’tavious Gabriel leads SMHS with an 18.0 average, while Deziel Perkins (15.8) lesds MPA.