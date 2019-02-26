There is always talk about teams of destiny, the ones that end up in the right place at just the right time to win a title.
As they approach their Class 3A semifinal game at the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Girls Basketball tournament, Albany and Madison Prep surely believe in destiny. Theirs is the story of two top tier teams destined to play each other at some point in a high stakes game.
“We have played Madison Prep before, but not this year,” Albany coach Stacy Darouse said. “They are always so athletic, are tall in the post and really come at you. We’re a different team than we’ve been the last two years. I think it will be an interesting match-up.”
Third-seeded Albany (25-12) meets No. 2 Madison Prep (21-13) in the 3A semifinal set for 8 p.m. that concludes Wednesday’s action at the Rapides Parish Coliseum.
Both schools are girls basketball powers, each with a different pedigree. Madison Prep has made a meteoric rise through the girls basketball ranks and is in the LHSAA tourney for a third straight year just six years after starting its program.
The Chargers won the Class 2A title in 2017 and were the 3A runner-up to Loranger in 2018. Albany’s tradition of girls basketball dates back to the 1970s. Darouse’s mother, JoAnn Smith, led the Livingston Parish program to prominence and is in the Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame. Darouse won a title as an Albany player in 1992 at Rapides. Albany is making its 21th appearance in the LHSAA tourney and has five titles.
“Albany … that’s a good program,” Madison Prep coach Dwayne Hayes said. “I can’t tell you the names of players, but I can tell you they are disciplined and execute what they do. They don’t have as much height as they had in the past, but their guards are good. I think this match-up is a good one.”
Camryn Woods leads the Hornets with a 15.0 scoring average. Tarneisha Young averages 16 a game to lead MPA.
“Madison Prep will have the size advantage. When our two post players graduated last year we became more guard oriented,” Albany’s Darouse said. “These girls have been relentless and faced every challenge. This is the next one.”