Catholic High football coach Gabriel Fertitta said his team practices hard for every game. Zachary coach David Brewerton said he doesn’t put a lot of stock in early season wins or losses.
But there is no denying Friday’s nondistrict game set for 7 p.m. at Memorial Stadium is not just another game. Defending Class 5A champion Zachary (1-0) is ranked second in the latest Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 5A poll, while defending Division I champion Catholic (1-0) is sixth. A large crowd and a playoff-like atmosphere are reasonable expectations.
“It is an early game and a predistrict game. Our preparation remaines the same,” Fertitta said. “You would be foolish not to acknowledge this game for what it is. It’s two very successful 5A programs playing each other. This is good for both school communities and high school football locally.”
The Zachary High Twitter account posted “physicality” as the word of the day Thursday. The word is one that is dear to Brewerton, a former Catholic lineman, who has reminded his team that the Bears were the more physical team when they beat Zachary 24-14 a year ago.
“This is a good test for us,” Brewerton said. “Any time you get to play a team like Catholic that is disciplined and well-coached you will learn something about yourself. They will have a size advantage on us in a couple of areas, and I’m anxious to see how we respond."
The 2017 game proved was a coming out party for Catholic quarterback Cameron Dartez, who went on to voted title-game MVP after Catholic’s win over John Curtis last December. His counterpart, ZHS’ Keilon Brown went on to earn Class 5A all-state honors after the Broncos beat Hahnville in its title game.
Dartez, a senior, passed for 207 yards and three TDs last week. He also scored twice in the Bears’ 34-12 Week 1 win over Parkview Baptist. Brown, a junior, ran for 94 yards and passed for 55 as the Broncos rolled up 280 yards of offense in a 28-0 win over Northshore last week.
Another player to watch, junior Sean Burrell, is playing a different role for ZHS. The elite track sprinter has moved to cornerback, is a return specialist and a punter who averaged 39 yards a kick last week. Brewerton lauded Dartez's leadership skills ,and Fertitta noted Zachary's team speed. Then there are other factors.
“Games like this usually come down to things like hidden yards,” Fertitta said. “It’s about fielding punts, covering punts and executing on special teams. That could be the case this time.”
Another Memorial date
The Bears confirmed that their Week 3 game with Class 3A power University High also will be played at Memorial Stadium. That game is Friday, Sept. 14.
Catholic moved its game with Zachary to Memorial earlier this week to accommodate its growing student section that spilled over into one end zone during its Week 1 game with Parkview at Olympia Stadium.