Editor's note: This is the third in a series of stories on the 2022 inductees to the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies are June 25 in Natchitoches.
Stories about turning a childhood passion for sports into a way of life are not new. Many are dismissed as cliché.
Claney Duplechin marvels as he tells his tale. A combination of fate and philosophy define his extraordinary career.
“I keep pinching myself … I don’t understand how we’ve got so many titles,” Duplechin said. “Every year is different. It’s different kids and you have to have some talent.
“What we have always had are kids who have been willing to work. It’s a tradition of work. It’s like a snowball that continues to roll.”
The Mamou native has won 64 LHSAA titles in track/cross country, which rank sixth nationally, according to MaxPreps. A streak of 25 consecutive boys cross country titles that ended last fall is second all-time in the National Federation of High Schools annals.
Duplechin has three national coach of the year honors. In 2020, MaxPreps ranked Duplechin among the nation’s best 100 high school coaches in all sports.
The picture of excellence is clear. It has earned Duplechin entry into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame. He and 11 others will be enshrined June 25 in Natchitoches.
Duplechin’s success is rooted by two events during his sophomore year of high school. He was challenged by a mentor, and he also started dating the girl who now has been his wife for nearly 49 years.
“Neither of my parents graduated high school,” Duplechin said. “Maybe I would have worked on the farm or worked offshore. I never gave it much thought, until I met Phyllis and had coach (Floyd) Aucoin as a teacher.”
A geometry classroom showdown with Aucoin, the Mamou High football coach who also was his youth baseball coach, was transformative.
“I went to the front of the classroom, and he (Aucoin) said, ‘Listen, I’ve been coaching you since you were 7 years old. I know you’re not stupid,' ” Duplechin recalled. “I know you’re smart. From now on, you are going to sit right here, right next to my desk, and make straight A's. And that was what happened.”
By the time he enrolled at LSU, Duplechin planned to become a coach. He was hired at Catholic High-Baton Rouge four years later. He wanted to coach football and baseball. Instead, he was assigned to coach freshman track under another Louisiana Sports Hall of Famer, Pete Boudreaux.
In 1978 at age 24, Duplechin was hired as head football coach, track coach and athletic director at then-Class 1A Episcopal. Self-realization, a new philosophy and track and field success followed. It did not happen overnight.
“I coached football for six years and enjoyed it,” Duplechin said. “We were 7-3 my last two years. We had a coach on staff, Brannon LeBlanc, who wanted to be a head football coach.
“I looked at my own two children and saw them growing. I wanted to spend more time with them. We swapped positions.”
One Episcopal football/track athlete forced Duplechin to scrutinize himself.
“ ‘Coach, you were like Jekyll and Hyde. You were so crazy and animated in football. Then in track, you are this calm,’ ” Duplechin was told. “In football, that was the model — to scream — and it fit me. But I learned from Pete there were other ways to coach.
“That got me thinking — I’ve got to become who I am. My philosophy about winning changed. As a young coach, winning is the only thing sometimes. I knew I wanted to make kids better people first.”
Lives, including Duplechin’s, have changed since then.
“Claney threw his heart and soul into everything he did here and continues to do so,” Boudreaux said. “He does not talk about things he or his teams have done. He does his job consistently.”
Duplechin’s platform is teaching. Much has been made of “The Streak,” the Knights’ string of 25 straight boys cross country titles. Duplechin contends a loss the year before was pivotal.
He benched a runner who had been caught cheating for the state meet. Episcopal finished second.
“My reasoning was that there must be consequences in sports, just like there are in life. It galvanized things,” Duplechin said. “Without that second place, I am not sure we get 25 in a row.”
There are life lessons for Episcopal staff members, too.
“He taught me to engage with athletes and students,” Episcopal football-baseball coach Travis Bourgeois said. “Claney said, ‘once you show them you care, they care more.’ He’s right.”
Duplechin sees himself as an extension of his coach, Floyd Aucoin. That was evident last month when Episcopal placed second at the LHSAA Class 2A outdoor meet.
It wasn’t a title, but it meant just as much.
“We had so many personal bests,” Duplechin said. “We exceeded all expectations and were the best we could be. You can never ask for more.”