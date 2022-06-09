Addison Jackson was already part of a long line of top softball players for St. Amant High. The senior-to-be excelled while leading the Gators to the Class 5A title this spring.
Jackson has now garnered a new level of recognition. She was selected as the 2021-22 Gatorade Louisiana Softball Player of the Year, an honor announced Thursday morning.
“This is a really big honor … one of the biggest you can receive,” St. Amant High coach Amy Pitre said. “I felt like this was possible. She had such a great year in the circle and at the plate.
Jackson is St. Amant’s fourth Gatorade Louisiana Softball Player of the Year. Jackson had a 30-2 record in the circle with a 0.86 earned run average and four perfect games. Jackson struck out 325 batters while allowing just 75 hits in 195 innings pitched.
At the plate, Jackson compiled a .527 batting average with 26 home runs, 53 runs batted in, a 1.295 slugging percentage and 30 runs scored. She concluded her junior year with a school-record 47 home runs in her prep softball career.
The Gatorade award recognizes athletic excellence, high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character on and off the field.
As Louisiana’s winner, Jackson is now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Softball Player of the Year award to be announced in June.
Jackson has volunteered locally at no-kill animal shelters in addition to donating her time at nursing homes and as a youth softball coach.
“Where do I begin? I’ll start by saying Addison is the real deal,” said Todd Schulz, head coach of Hahnville High School. “In the circle, her rise ball is dangerous and she can spot-up other pitches where she wants them.
"Her confidence and poise in the circle is remarkable, in and of itself. At the plate, she knows what she wants to hit and when she does, it can go a long way.”
Jackson maintained a weighted 4.35 GPA in the classroom. She has made a verbal commitment to play softball on scholarship at Boston College beginning in the fall of 2023.